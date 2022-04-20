Pat Munday: Grayling numbers declining

It’s abundantly clear that Big Hole River grayling and the entire river’s fishery are in deep trouble. While the state puts a happy face on the decline of grayling, the numbers tell a harrowing story.

According to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, there were only 172 breeding grayling in 2021. Let that sink in: 172 breeders in a 150-mile-long river with hundreds more miles of tributaries. That includes grayling artificially stocked in tributaries by the department. A viable population requires at least 500 breeding adults. When Big Hole grayling population slipped below that mark, one biologist speculated they may be “effectively extinct.”

So it’s hard for me to believe the department and the Big Hole Watershed Committee when they say their Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances (CCAA) program is turning the tide in favor of the grayling. You only need to look at the numbers.

In 2013, FWP estimated there were 433 grayling breeders, which dropped to 333 in 2019. In fact, the 2021 population is comparable to the number of grayling seen in 2007-2008 when the CCAA program began.

The major driver of decline is low stream flows and poor water conservation. As the watershed committee and FWP admit, water that one irrigator voluntarily conserves is often used by the next non-cooperating irrigator in line, with no gain for the fish.

Last year, Big Hole River flows at Wisdom were below 10 cubic feet per second (cfs) from late June through early October. When river levels dip below 60 cfs, the riverbed dries up, water temperature soars, and fish die. Even in dire times, the emergency minimum flow set by the watershed committee’s own drought management plan is 20 cfs. It’s little wonder that Big Hole River grayling are struggling to survive.

When considering water conservation, it’s easy to scapegoat Butte, which has a water right to the Big Hole of 13 million gallons per day. Wow, that sounds like a big number. But that number equals about 20 cfs, which is roughly the same amount taken by a rancher’s medium-sized ditch. Furthermore, the actual amount taken by Butte in 2021 peaked at just 12.4 cfs, thanks in part to water conservation steps undertaken by the city. For comparison, the Big Hole Co-op Ditch near Pennington Bridge often takes up to 80 cfs. A hydrograph of actual Butte water use from the Big Hole could easily be compared side-by-side with irrigator data and would certainly show where the problem lies.

The department has also failed to restore grayling to their original range. They were once abundant throughout the Missouri River watershed upstream of Great Falls. Today, the Big Hole River holds the last remaining natural fluvial population. The Centennial Valley has been FWP’s major grayling restoration target, but seven years of monitoring data show that the number of breeding fish in the system’s upper Red Rock Creek has declined 90%. Centennial Valley streams are similarly plagued by high water temperatures that are lethal to grayling. It appears restoration efforts in both watersheds have failed.

I have two suggestions for saving grayling from the brink of extinction.

First, stop pretending that low flows in 1988, 1994, or 2021 were due to abnormally “dry conditions” or “temporary drought”. Stop dancing around the truth. Global warming is real, it’s here, and catastrophic climate change is the new normal. Doing the same old things merely assures failure. Until irrigators and ranchers adopt profoundly new practices, we will suffer under the illusion of “bracing for drought” year after year.

Second, allow the Endangered Species Act to do its job. After these many years of failed conservation efforts, let’s try a different approach. Remember that last word in the Candidate Conservation Agreement and Assurances program? Big Hole irrigators who have already enlisted in the program have assurances that they are sheltered from additional ESA restrictions. On the other hand, those irrigators who have not made good faith efforts to conserve water will be subject to the takings clause and other constraints of a law meant to protect species such as grayling that are on the brink of extinction.

Big Hole River grayling were doing just fine before we colonizers showed up to alter the landscape, take the water, and otherwise disrupt natural ecological functions. We’ve been hard on this land, but perhaps after 200 years or so of occupation we can learn to live with it instead of plundering it. People caused these problems, it’s up to us to fix them.

Pat Munday is a Professor of Science & Technology Studies with the Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences Department at Montana Technological University, a unit within the Montana University System. The views expressed here are his own and not those of Montana Tech.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0