Paul Gillman: Problems may await Montana's impact fees

At a recent Senate Committee hearing, Senate Bill 142 was introduced to add protections for consumers and developers who pay impact fees.

Fees are imposed by local governments on residents and developers to defray the infrastructure costs needed to support new development. Opposing the bill were strong lobbying groups. Cities clearly did not want the state overseeing their impact fee programs.

The Committee voted 6-3 approving SB 142 with one amendment. It passed the full Senate 35-14. The amendment supported by cities effectively gutted most of the consumer protections including state oversight. This left only a few safeguards and eliminated transparency. The cities would be allowed to continue business as usual.

Cities opposed

The League of Cities and Towns enlisted a large group of cities to testify at the hearing. There were about a dozen speakers opposed to the bill. League executive director presented arguments against the bill and claimed the state audits impact fees. There is no Montana agency that audits impact fees. Cities now collect $25 million in impact fees.

City abuses are well documented

“Local control” is a catch phrases used by cities which means let us do what we want and don’t look over our shoulders. With tight budgets, it’s easy for cities to look for creative ways to fund operations using impact fees. Impact fees, however, were never meant to serve this purpose.

Some of the problems: Impact fee studies are not performed every five years as required by law. Some cities are raising fees above the proportionate costs. Cities hire consultants to calculate new impact fees but cities can override what was determined to be the maximum allowable fees. Costs are padded using phantom projects (never built). Some impact fee projects are so far into the future that today’s residents will see little to no benefit. Once collected, fees are spent on unrelated projects.

Litigation is in progress

There is pushback from the development community that face excessive or illegal fees.

Whitefish now finds itself embroiled in litigation because of its impact fees. A class action lawsuit was filed in Federal Court against the city’s impact fees, demanding millions of dollars in refunds.

The lawsuit alleges city management violated state and federal laws when it overcharged both residents and builders.

The federal judge ruled the class action can proceed as a Fifth Amendment violation of the plaintiff’s rights.

Looming problems may be on the horizon

There may be a bigger problem with impact fees in the future. Only half of the states in the U.S. allow impact fees. Some of the development community in those states have fought back because of the abuses similar to what was found in Montana.

In North Carolina, developers filed suit against cities and won a major victory in the courts. In 2016, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled all impact fees collected on “future” infrastructure illegal. Cities had to provide an immediate benefit to development, not a promise to do so in the future. A 2022 ruling by this court declared impact fees subject to the Fifth Amendment, providing citizens and development protections under the “takings clause.”

As a result of these rulings, many North Carolina cities have suspended impact fee collections. Twenty-eight cities and counties in North Carolina have settled impact fee class action claims. Between 2019 – 2020, seven of these claims were settled, all at nearly 100%.

What could that mean for Montana?

Montana cities could now be subject to the same constitutional challenges as North Carolina.

Montana cities are charging nearly double the water and sewer impact fees as North Carolina, yet developers in North Carolina rebelled against even these modest fees. With no oversight, cities will continue to stretch the limits or simply ignore Montana impact fee laws. If Montana residents or developers are pushed far enough by these abuses, they could follow in the footsteps of North Carolina developers.

A statewide court challenge or increasing class action litigation could result in cities facing tougher scrutiny and restrictions.

This in turn could hamper their ability to impose impact fees, resulting in significant loss of revenue and possibly massive refunds of previously collected fees.

That would be a lose/lose proposition for all of Montana.