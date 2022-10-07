Rick and Susie Graetz: A New Era for Montana

In the last election cycle, Montanans sent — some say unknowingly — a gathering of radical politicians, totally void of Montana principles, to the U.S. Congress and Helena. Now this November, Gary Buchanan, whose values are solid Montana, is on the ballot to represent us in Washington as an Independent.

Buchanan is not beholden to any ideology — just what is good for Montana and, in turn, our nation. He remembers the days when Montana voters sent folks to Washington who, though espousing different political views, put differences aside and worked together. In the long run, their actions and votes benefited the state and the USA.

Gary deems that decisions must be built on common sense and that we as a country should live within our means… which includes cutting debt and spending. He is also knows we need to more to protect Montana's outdoor heritage for hunting and fishing, mainstays of our economy.

It's on the record — Buchanan's 47 years of leadership experience in Montana included advocating for entrepreneurship, small businesses, transparent banking policies, and access to public lands. Known for his exceptional abilities in successfully working with Republican and Democratic administrations, Gary developed Montana's initial Department of Commerce, served as chair of the Crime Control Board, was hired to help reinvent our state government to make it more efficient, and the list continues. Montanans know what he is about — nothing is hidden. Simply put, he has a well-deserved reputation for carrying out positive projects for our state, which will not change when he is in Congress.

Above all, Gary Buchanan believes the two-party system is broken. Primaries have led to extremism, resulting in gridlock, which hurts Montana and the nation. He looks to nonpartisan solutions being the order of the day.

In the two years Matt Rosendale has been in office as Montana's lone congressman, he has been a significant player in that gridlock. He has also aligned himself with the most extreme radicals in the House of Representatives — those who would tear down democracy and create an autocratic government while disrupting the Constitution. Rosendale has proven… a patriot he is not.

At home, Rosendale is considered an undeniable threat to Montana's public lands, and his record for veterans is one of the worst. In Congress, he voted against honoring police officers who put their lives on the line to defend democracy and our Constitution and co-sponsored legislation to cut funding for wildlife management. We could go on, but let it suffice, Rosendale doesn't vote or speak for the Montanans he was elected to represent.

On the other hand, Gary Buchanan worries that our democratically elected government is in jeopardy. He laments that our neighbors, police officers, veterans, nurses, teachers, and election workers are under attack and need our support. He aims to head to DC to get them the assistance they need by rallying fellow congress members and senators who believe in their worth.

Within our state, Buchanan is committed to developing a new dialogue in which we all are truly represented – not just one man, party bosses, special interest groups, or dark money. And this goal is resonating as men and women of both parties are endorsing him, including Republican stalwarts like former Governor Marc Racicot, Senator Bob Brown, and Senator Jim Peterson.

This November could bring a new era to our state by sending an independent voice to stand for us, not to serve as an embarrassment like our current congressman. History shows Montana has had highly respected individuals from both parties in the US Congress who put their political ambitions aside for the good of all. Matt Rosendale certainly isn't one of them. Gary Buchanan can be and will be!