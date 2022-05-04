Ron Muffick: One thing I wish every parent knew about paying for college

The anticipation is palpable. You can almost feel the excitement building in the air like electricity. It is that distinctive time of year when school is almost over for the season. It is an exuberant time of celebration for some families as they prepare to send their recent high school graduates off to college.

One moment you are packing a juice box and your child's favorite teddy bear into their backpack, while tearfully dropping them off at kindergarten; the next moment, you realize college admissions forms and testing deadlines are coming faster than you can spell SAT. As I reflect on what a special time this is, I can't help but wonder if these families know how they are going to pay for their child's college? Do they know about the benefits of a 529 savings account? Do they know that 529 savings accounts can help parents pay for school tuition, fees, books, and more? 529 plans are the one thing I wish every parent knew about when paying for college.

Almost every state has a 529 savings plan to help families give their children a brighter future. Unfortunately, about 54 percent of parents are unaware that 529 plans even exist. In Montana, the state 529 savings plan is called Achieve Montana. Achieve Montana offers solutions that help parents and caregivers save for their children's future education. The funds in your 529 savings account can be used at eligible two- and four-year schools, trade, and technical schools, and graduate schools across the United States and abroad. You can even pay for qualified apprenticeship program expenses, certain education loan repayments ($10,000 lifetime limit), and K-12 education tuition (up to $10,000 per year) too.

Parents should also know that setting up and managing a 529 savings account is inexpensive and incredibly easy. Achieve Montana works hard to keep fees competitive and affordable. Parents can open an account for as little as $25 or contribute as little as $15 per paycheck through payroll deduction. And you may access your Achieve Montana 529 savings account through the READYSAVE 529 app where you can automate contributions, review investments, and check account balances. Plus, with available programs like Ugift, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and anyone else can contribute to your child's college savings account too. Ugift makes it easy for family and friends to gift money either online or by check, and there are no fees to do so!

Though another school year has ended, I’m eager to celebrate all that has been accomplished. At Achieve Montana, we make it our mission to give parents the tools they need to provide promising futures for their kids. By opening an Achieve Montana 529 savings account, parents are taking advantage of one of the best ways to pay for their child's education. It is never too late to save, but it is essential to start now.

To learn more about how Achieve Montana offers solutions that help families grow their college savings for their children's future education, download an Enrollment Kit at achievemontana.com or call 877-486-9271.

Ron Muffick is Director of Operations and Administration at the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, Montana University System.

