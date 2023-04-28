Well Montana, are we embarrassed yet? Because I’m starting to wonder what it’s going to take. I recently recorded an episode of my radio show, 56 Counties, about Jeannette Rankin, the first woman ever elected to Congress, back in 1916, and it made me think about how nice it must have been for the people of Montana to be featured in the news for doing something positive, something that made people proud to say they were from Montana. Because it’s been a while since I felt that way.

The latest story about Montana concerns the state Legislature’s decision to ban Zooey Zephyr, a transgender representative from Missoula who made an impassioned speech about the impact of legislation that would prohibit medical care to the community with which she identifies, a community that includes one of the governor’s own sons. In the midst of her speech, which included charges that denying young LGBTQ teenagers the help they need would be akin to torture, Billings representative Sue Vinton stood and declared "We will not be shamed by anyone in this chamber. We are better than that.”

I don’t know whether representative Vinton has ever taken a basic course in psychology, or watched an episode of Oprah, but it’s common knowledge these days that you can’t be shamed into something you don’t already feel ashamed about. So if she wasn’t ashamed, Zephyr’s comments could have easily been ignored. But instead, the members of our Republican legislature decided to punish this woman for stating her views about a piece of legislation that could have enormous impact on the people in her community, and now apparently, prevent her from serving as a representative for the community she was elected to represent. Anyone who has lived in a small town in Montana knows how painful it is to be shunned by your community. And anyone who grew up feeling different in a small town in Montana knows how hard it is to be different. But there is also a long history in small towns in Montana of people accepting people who are different. We are better than this.

But the party that has currently taken control of Montana seems to have adopted a very different set of standards for how we treat people, and it starts at the top. We have a governor who assaulted a reporter the night before a national election, and ever since that happened, I have been trying to come up with a single instance where a politician in America assaulted a reporter, and I can’t find any. But that’s not really the point. The point is that, although this man was charged with that crime, he was never held accountable for it.

When the current Legislature convened, the Republican party flooded the docket with a flurry of bills that took direct aim at the rights of many Montanans. And of course it’s impossible to know where the funding has come from to write all of these bills, but we do have one of the wealthiest governors in the country, one who has been known to pour his money into foundations that do his bidding. In the end, the source of the money really doesn’t matter. What matters is that we seem to have fallen into a trap that is being set around the country, where a certain faction of the Republican party refuses to acknowledge that anyone else has a single idea worth considering. And obviously, part of their strategy is silencing those who call them out. Whether you agree with Zephyr’s views, or whether you agree with the way she addressed the issue, do we really want to condone the use of a muzzle in our legislature? Are we really willing to hand the power over to a small minority of people who are so convinced of their own beliefs that they don’t care about the impact on the rest of society?

I recently watched a documentary about Richard Nixon, and the battle that was waged between him and the Vietnam War protestors in the late sixties, and one of the most alarming clips from that film was when they interviewed a young soldier who was part of the battle at Hamburger Hill. This battle was given that name because the men in charge kept sending young men up that hill despite the fact that they were getting slaughtered by the dozens. They finally ‘took’ the hill, only to realize that there was absolutely no advantage to taking it. The Vietcong had no use for it either. So this young man talked about watching his best friend die, and about what a waste it ended up being in the big picture. After Nixon saw this footage on the news, he asked Henry Kissinger “Why did they let that kid on the news?”

There are people in this world and always have been people who don’t care about the loss of life if they think they’re in the right. Montana is in the grips of people who seem to carry that attitude, and I hope the people who elect these representatives see that and do something to change it. Gianforte once quoted a college professor who said that in the long run, money is more important than your mother. Since he took office, it seems as if he has been determined to prove that he really believes that, and is passing that attitude down to the people doing his bidding.