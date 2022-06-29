Scott Beckstead: Mink and the coronavirus

Nearly a dozen Montana counties are reportedly at high risk this month for spreading COVID-19, according to an article in the Billings Gazette.

Of course, we all have COVID-19 fatigue, and for that reason, maybe you skipped over the risk assessment.

We’ve been in COVID-mode since early 2020, and the pandemic is still with us. Now, though, is an especially important time look to its more fundamental origins and the incubators of future variants. We don’t want to be thrown back into the depths of the pandemic without effective treatments and vaccines against the virus.

There’s one particularly significant, looming zoonotic disease threat: mink farms. I happen to know a lot about them, having spent much of my youth on farms where these animals were raised. Every known variant that’s come from a nonhuman source has come from mink farms — five of them in the U.S. and in Europe. No other nonhuman species contracts and spreads the virus on this scale.

Life on the ‘farm’

My grandfather raised mink on his farm in Franklin, Idaho. Our nearest neighbor was in the business too, and was the top producer in the state.

I was raised on a small family farm with horses and cattle that roamed on open, spacious pastures, and it was my job from a young age to fix the fences, irrigate the fields, stack hay, and care for the animals. I participated in 4-H as a youngster with my pet rabbits and goats, and in high school was active in Future Farmers of America, raising and showing beef steers and dairy heifers.

Even as a very young boy, I saw that the way we raised our farm animals was very different from the realities of the mink farms. Mink are wild, solitary carnivores who spend most of their time in water hunting for fish, frogs, and rodents. To keep such a creature in cramped and barren factory farms violates everything I was taught about responsible animal husbandry.

That’s why mink farming is so undeniably inhumane. I saw firsthand every morning the dead or maimed mink who hours before had been in vicious fights with their pen mates. The animals were highly aggressive toward their human handlers and spent their time pacing relentlessly back and forth in their tiny cages. They are also proven escape artists, which does not bode well for containing new variants inside the farm.

Mink and the coronavirus

One-third of U.S. mink farms have had coronavirus outbreaks, including at operations Oregon, Wisconsin, Utah and Michigan. But that high rate of viral outbreaks may be a serious underreporting because our Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USDA, and state agriculture agencies have ignored or downplayed this zoonotic disease threat, with spotty investigations done only when invited. CDC field teams have so far investigated only eight out of dozens of farms, which makes me wonder how many cases are not being detected. By contrast, European nations with mink farms took immediate, decisive action to shut down their mink farm industries once the zoonotic threat was identified.

Jim Keen, a veterinarian who studied infectious diseases in farm settings for the USDA for more than two decades, says that mink farming is both an “urgent and a moral public health risk” that’s not to be ignored.

Public safety, not politics

Comprehending the interspecies trajectories of the coronavirus is like chasing a moving target, but eliminating mink farming would help solve a major piece of the puzzle.

Montana’s senators — both Jon Tester and Steve Daines — got it wrong and voted to urge the full Senate to reject a ban on mink farming that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives in the form of an amendment to the America COMPETES Act.

Growing up in agriculture, I understand the instinct to circle the wagons when there is a regulatory and legislative attempt to restrict production. But breeding wild mink for fur is not agriculture — it is not food or fiber that we need as individuals or as a nation.

Americans no longer buy or wear fur, so the mink pelts produced in the U.S. are being exported to provide luxury fashion garments to wealthy Chinese elites. That’s a great deal for the wealthy in China, where the virus originated, but it has deadly ramifications for Americans.

Scott Beckstead grew up in Idaho and lives in Sutherlin, Oregon. He is director of campaigns for the Center for a Humane Economy and teaches animal law, wildlife law, and Endangered Species Act at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon.

