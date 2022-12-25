Scott Heidebrink: Resilience on the American Prairie

What’s the first word that comes to mind when you picture the shaggy-brown, indomitable face of a North American bison? For me, that word is resilient.

In the 19th century, millions of bison were hunted to the brink of extinction across the Great Plains of North America. Today, bison are staging a gradual and sustainable comeback in the Western United States thanks to the dedicated work of Tribal nations, non-profit conservation organizations, landowners, and tireless land and wildlife managers.

At American Prairie we are proud to play a role in this effort. This year has proven to be very important for advancing meaningful bison conservation. Here is an overview of this year’s success.

New lands to graze

Hunters, wildlife enthusiasts, and Montanans across the state celebrated this year after our bison were legally authorized to graze 63,000 acres of public lands. This decision was the result of a very comprehensive analysis and over a decade of experience gained from managing bison on the prairie landscape.

American Prairie is currently busy preparing these pastures for the eventual arrival of our bison. We have begun to modify perimeter and interior fencing to improve grazing conditions and are coordinating with neighbors and state and federal land managers to facilitate a smooth transition. We anticipate the new grazing access will facilitate the sustainable growth of our conservation herd of bison from approximately 800 animals to more than 1,000 animals within the next five years.

A clean bill of health

An equally important cause for celebration is that our bison herd is healthier than ever. In mid-November, our bison underwent extensive disease testing and received a clean bill of health. The lab results and veterinarian’s assessment have concluded there is no evidence of clinical disease and there is minimal risk to surrounding livestock operations. As is our practice, we have shared these results with neighbors and partners at the Phillips County Conservation District.

Disease management is a critically important part of our overall restoration program. We only source bison from brucellosis-free herds and we routinely conduct bison handlings to maintain herd health. I’m proud that we have established some of the most comprehensive disease management protocols in the State. This is critical work because the health of our herd is as important to us as the health of our neighbors and Central Montana’s livestock industry.

Montanans harvest more bison

This year, more Montanans than ever had an opportunity this year to harvest their first American Prairie bison. Our public harvest program is an important management tool for us and offers an incredibly unique experience for hunters across Montana to harvest their first bison.

In 2022, we had an enormous level of interest from Montana hunters to participate in our annual bison harvest lottery. More than 2,800 hunters vied for 25 spots for the chance to harvest a bison on our deeded land. The vast majority of these spots were awarded to Montanans and members of Montana’s Tribal Nations.

Strengthening tribes

One of the most rewarding parts of our work is helping to return bison to Native Nations where these animals have been absent for generations. American Prairie distributes bison annually to enhance the genetic health of conservation and tribal herds across the country. We ended 2022, by relocating 45 bison from our herd to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State, including the Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy.

At American Prairie we have worked very hard to advance the highest standards for bison recovery and management. We look forward to continued success in 2023 and more coordination with neighbors, federal, state and local governments for the good of Montana, our wildlife, and our land.