Scott MacFarlane and Steve Caldwell: Montana Headwaters Legacy Act is deeply vetted, widely supported

The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act just passed a historic milestone. The act, which could become Montana’s biggest conservation move in decades, recently had its first hearing in the U.S. Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee. That hearing was a critical opportunity to scrutinize the legislation, and we heard Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., ask some important questions about its impacts to Montanans. As commissioners for Gallatin and Park Counties, we want to share some answers by explaining how and why we came to unanimously support this landmark legislation.

The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act would designate 20 rivers in Southwest Montana as Wild and Scenic — our nation’s gold standard in river protection — thereby permanently securing their free flow, water quality, and unique, outstanding values. Within our counties, the list includes parts of the Yellowstone, West Boulder, Gallatin, Madison, Bear Creek, and Hyalite Creek. The health of these iconic rivers is absolutely essential for our agriculture, outdoor tourism, and quality of life, not to mention our world-class fish and wildlife. This act is our best means to protect these resources while simultaneously enshrining landowners’ water and private property rights.

The Gallatin County Commission, which has bipartisan membership, and the Park County Commission, which is non-partisan, both endorsed the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act unanimously in late 2021. Our decisions weren’t made overnight, however, since our counties are arguably the two that stand to be most affected by the act. We spent 4-5 years considering the proposed Wild and Scenic designations and ensuring that our diverse communities were all behind it. It was no simple task. During that time, we raised questions about important issues like agricultural water rights, grazing, and fire management. Those questions were definitively satisfied both by information from the legislation’s backers and endorsements from the stakeholder groups affected. Wild and Scenic protections are not a new idea, after all, and there are innumerable examples of its success to dispel any uncertainties, including from the Flathead River and Upper Missouri River Breaks here Montana.

When it came time for our commissions’ votes, the public’s will was undeniable. We were particularly struck by the overwhelming number of business supporters who turned out to our meetings and submitted written testimony. From the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana that represents over 700 businesses to popular hospitality names like Chico Hot Springs and Sage Lodge, Simms Fishing Products to the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, landowners on the Yellowstone and Gallatin, all testified for the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, explaining how their needs were carefully considered in its drafting and how it would safeguard their interests. These businesses and organizations that support the legislation to date now number over 1,300.

During the recent U.S. Senate hearing, Daines said that, for the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act to pass muster, it must be widely supported and heavily vetted. He also said that, when done right, things like this should be non-partisan. Montana is fortunate to have a voice in the Senate committee who considers legislation like this, and we appreciate his scrutiny. Our message to Senator Daines on behalf of both Gallatin and Park Counties is this: After deeply vetting the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, we are pleased to report that these Wild and Scenic River protections have been built around community needs and, as a result, are broadly and enthusiastically supported. Our endorsements from county commissions are testament to that truth. We urge you to acknowledge the will of Montanans and pass the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act today.