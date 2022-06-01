Scott McCulloch: CI-121 will create havoc in school funding

Montanans should be aware that a proposed ballot initiative being circulated for signatures hides dark consequences. CI-121 purports to be an initiative that will address rising property taxes in Montana. Initiative proponents won’t tell you that the measure will have long-term negative effects on Montana communities. This ill-conceived tax policy will be locked into our constitution for generations.

As a teacher, I am especially worried about the impact of CI-121 on schools. Education groups including those representing teachers, administrators, and elected school district leaders have publicly opposed CI-121. The measure will create havoc in school funding. Even Governor Gianforte and the Montana Taxpayers Association have expressed opposition to the measure because of its potential impacts on Montana public schools.

The unfortunate reality of CI-121 is that it will lead to reductions in school funding, increase classroom sizes, and require cuts in programs and services that our public school children and their families need. If that were not enough to justify opposition to the ballot measure, the restrictions and unintended consequences of CI-121 will make it almost impossible for communities to vote for needed improvements in facilities and education budgets for their children. This is an impact Montana’s youth will feel for generations as the initiative will not be removed from Montana’s Constitution once it has been passed.

If one needs to put this into perspective, look no farther than Proposition 13 in California (the model for CI-121.) Proposition 13 capped property taxes in California during the 1970s and has since caused a ripple effect that has impacted the state’s classrooms and students for decades. A quick Google search reveals that since Proposition 13 was passed in 1978, funding for schools in the state of California has dropped tremendously.

Our state does not need flawed solutions from California. Montanans should decline to sign CI-121 and help preserve quality schools and our constitution.

Scott McCulloch is a retired educator in Billings who also serves as a current trustee of the Billings School District.

