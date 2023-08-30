Populist — noun — a person, especially a politician, who strives to appeal to ordinary people who feel that their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups

For months the press has headlined the massive increases in valuations on residential property across the state. The fear driven outcry has been met with, “be not concerned, your taxes will probably not go up as much as your valuations depending on many variables”. True that. But they will go up. Just like last year, and the year before, and the year before that and the year before that, for two decades.

The 2015 year old legislative fix was to raise the temperature of the water more slowly by doing re-appraisals every two years instead of every six. Thus, it was reasoned, web-toed voters would not notice.

To help marginalized people on July 19, I sent out a call to poll legislators for a special session to: (1) freeze property values at 2021 values, (2) provide domicile security, and (3) reduce Montana’s over dependence on property taxes. Needed 10 signatures; got none. Aug. 4, I sent out a call to: “to freeze property values at 2021 values while allowing decreased values to be captured. Current statutory mil carry-forward, and other statutory capacities, shall be allowed”.

Rep. Lee Deming (R) Laurel, said to add his name to the call. Effort died 148-2. Aug. 15, I offered a, “special session to freeze property and mil values at July 31, 2023 levels while allowing those that have experienced decreased values to capture those. Mil carry-forward will not be allowed for new budgets. Statutory capacities to fund bonds, prior commitments, and voted levies, will be allowed as well as the amount of property taxes actually assessed in the prior year. Legislation to sunset June 1, 2025”. Soup to nuts they all failed.

Representative Deming and I remained the only two willing to convene for one day on behalf of residential tax payers. During this time legislators posted of attended meetings populated by angry, frustrated taxpayers and lending a sympathetic ear. By 148-2 they agree to not spend one day helping the same people. Democrats asked Governor Gianforte to call a special session to address the coming tsunami of tax increases. He replied, “You had your chance”. True, so did Republicans. But taxpayers never stood a chance. Lobbyists for tax consumers easily won every round to maintain the status quo.

Many legislators were told, “The caps will restrain the increases so don’t sign”. Check your coming tax bill for signs of restraint.

Despite democrats having asked the governor to call a special session to address the (massive) coming tax increases none signed for a polling of the legislature. I was told, “Tester’s people said not to sign because they fear an expansion of the call to include a renewed effort to implement a “top two only general election” bill. The original effort died 17-1 in the House, and energized Libertarians to vote for Tester.

Republicans answered that they support the idea but not the timing. Before the increases are realized is not the right time? Many Republicans said they did not want to spend “weeks” listening to “dumb Democrat ideas, again”. I also heard, “I have a job”. “The barley is turning”. And, “My county is not affected. You are on your own. And, the Governor already nixed a special session”.

So, the Democrats did it. Republicans did it. Senator Tester did it. Governor Gianforte did it. “It” did not get done.

The cavalry is not coming. Circle the wagons.