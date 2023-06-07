A few weeks ago I joined the Army of the Unwashed Heathens and voted sine die, thus shutting down the 68th regular session of the Montana Legislature. This to the lament of “before we had finished our work.” El Wrongo. We had passed the last tax rebate and the only housing bill aimed at mid-income earners back to the House. We were moving hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars though none could explain the intricacies of the bills. The battle cry was “We have to pass this, never mind what it says! Trust your committees! We have to get out of here!”

Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick said the reason for the sine die vote was a collaboration to protect SB 442 from a governor’s veto. But SB 442 passed the Senate 49-1 and 48-1. A veto override would have been easy. I was the (1). “49-1? Why oh why, Sen. Molnar”? Read on my fellow peasant.

Gov. Gianforte stated he was against SB 442 because it obligated the state to fix certain county roads. That never came up in debate, but fair enough.

I was against it because it used drug money to fix county roads. Many of the counties listed did not legalize recreational use of marijuana. So we get the problems associated with the legalization of a gateway drug and they get the tax money?

Montana is now more addicted to drug money than the cartels ever were. The Legislature limits the number of licenses to maintain profitability.

We now fight over the drug money like dogs over roadkill while lamenting the increase in drug sales/deaths of our youth. The more we integrate drug money into our economy the less the possibility of pulling back from a drug-fueled economy. The refrain will be, “The cost to the state budget will be too great.” The cost of incarceration and treatment will not be factored in. AND, a veto of SB 442 puts an additional $52M into the general fund which would enable Gov. Gianforte to spend the money next session. This money would simply join the “slush funds” established so the governor will not need to make unpopular decisions while running for reelection should the economy cool. Backroom whispers peg this as the real reason for the veto.

Another bill vetoed, but will not be overridden, is HB 889. HB 889 was two votes short of needing a legislative poll to override or confirm a veto. HB 889 addressed the issue of equity firms buying mobile home courts and raising rents. Of course other courts then raise rents to match. With a session priority addressing home security this was the only effort to help the lowest income earners and retirees. Basically it established a one year lease option and 60 days notice of a rent increase.

Trailer spaces are in very short supply. Moving a trailer is expensive when possible. Gov. Gianforte said the bill was “an overreach,” he had concerns for “property rights,” and feared a lack of investment. If a mobile home owner can’t move their home they often have to sell it to the equity firm/owner for pennies on the dollar. They then sell it at a profit to the next person that can afford the higher rent.

GG’s distain for lower income families is well documented. His World Famous Tax Reduction effort did not include those making south of $35,000. GG overrode the majority of legislators to do the bidding of equity firms thus decreasing affordable housing stocks.

Instead of penning a gibberish veto message the governor should go to mobile home courts and explain it to them.