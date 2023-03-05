The differences between the two major political parties in Montana have never been starker. While Democrats focus on promoting Montana values and creating opportunity for families and small businesses, Republicans have become more and more extreme, imposing purity tests, limiting personal freedoms, and using government to benefit the wealthy.

Today, the Montana Republican Party which once practiced a big-tent approach no longer exists. The recent excommunication of Marc Racicot — the GOP’s most recent two-term governor and National Committee Chair — confirms this years-long trend.

Montanans are right to be concerned. The new breed of hard-line, hard-right Republican leaders are adopting a self-righteous, holier-than-thou attitude, insisting that they are morally superior to average Montanans, and that their values and beliefs are the only acceptable values and beliefs.

Now they want to use their power to impose their version of morality on the rest of us, but ideological purification should be left to despots in other lands.

In early March, Montana Democrats will celebrate the lives and public service of Mike Mansfield and Lee Metcalf; leaders known for fairness, concern for all Montanans, and working with others to get things done.

In the spirit of Mansfield and Metcalf, the Montana Democratic Party — more moderate than the new Republican extremists and more concerned with the economic security of average Montanans — welcomes those who share our focus on creating opportunity for families and small businesses across the state.

The best way to strengthen family values is to restore the American dream. That’s why Democrats are focused on tools that will help Montana families such as tackling housing costs, fully funding the Earned Income Tax Credit that rewards work, increasing child care access, and keeping our nursing homes open and safe.

Our goal is to help families doing everything in their power to care for their children and prepare them for a bright future. By comparison, the Republicans have become a party of political symbols and procedural gimmicks, offering little or no concrete help to families facing challenges every day.

Democrats want government to promote liberty, not stifle it by using the government to invade your bedroom. The Republicans, as self-anointed guardians of everyone’s daily conduct, are more and more inclined to regulate others and impose their personal views on all of us.

The Republican Legislature is giving Gov. Greg Gianforte all the wealthy tax cuts he wanted, but this “trickle down” theory of taxation — where cutting taxes on the wealthy magically helps average Americans — has failed and regular Montanans continue to struggle.

Instead, we need to give Montanans the tools to get ahead through their own hard work, skill, and ingenuity — not promise them the moon through failed top-down tax giveaways. Tax relief must focus on the middle class, invest in people, and help small businesses.

Montana today faces some tough challenges but the Republican approach of repressing other viewpoints, attacking freedoms and favoring the wealthy will only increase our problems, harm the middle class and make it harder for our children to get ahead.

To keep the Montana we know and love, Democrats are focused on creating growth for our families, sparking more housing for our citizens, and ensuring a safe and healthy retirement for our seniors. The promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness belongs to every citizen, not just a select few. Join us — bring your ideas, your energy, your hard work — so that we can work together for a better tomorrow.