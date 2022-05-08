Stefani Hicswa: Let’s celebrate our students’ success

We celebrated Montana State University Billings’ Commencement Saturday, May 7. I always look forward to this special occasion as it signifies the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and grit for our students. I am so proud of each one of them for sticking with it and completing their certificate or degree. This is a time to celebrate their accomplishments with friends, families and loved ones. So often in life, it is easy to forget to take time out of our busy lives to celebrate achievements. Many are eager to move quickly onto the next stage, but it is also important to take a moment to feel proud of what we have accomplished in our lives. I hope our students recognize what a big deal it is to graduate with their college degree.

I have always said that the most expensive college degree is the one that is unfinished. Preparation beyond high school, whether it is a certificate, associate degree in a trade, or a bachelor’s degree and beyond, develops critical thinking, problem solving, and lifelong learning skills that expand long-term earning power. At our spring commencement, we celebrate our students who are now prepared to contribute to our workforce and will be able to better provide for their families. Many of our programs are in industries with starting average salaries of $55,000 or higher with job placement rates between 97% and 100%, which is a game changer for MSUB students and their families. Often these programs can be completed online, and some trade programs can be completed within 9-24 months.

At MSU Billings, we are celebrating all our students’ successes, whether that is completing their degree or continuing to stay enrolled in their academic program. Last fall, our retention and graduation council created a robust retention campaign, and the results were incredible. From fall to spring semester, we saw a 5% increase in student retention, the highest increase MSUB has experienced in quite some time. This spring, our dual enrollment program, thanks to the amazing support of School District 2, experienced the highest enrollment in university history with 1,025 students enrolled. This is a 14% increase in enrollment compared to spring 2021. Having more high school students interested in dual enrollment will not only prepare them for college, but many can complete college in a shorter time frame. It is possible to complete the first year of college in high school, and at a fraction of the cost.

Whether a student has just graduated high school or is ready to finish a degree, investing in education will take them far, whatever their life stage. The caliber of our faculty and staff are second to none, with many having worked in their field of expertise or are currently working in addition to teaching, giving our students top-notch, industry-relevant learning opportunities.

Thank you to our wonderful Billings community and beyond for the continuous support you have shown our students. I feel very fortunate to lead an institution which truly embodies student success and provides a supportive, and affordable college experience no matter where people are in their lives. As we wind down this academic year and send off our new graduates, it is important to celebrate our students’ accomplishments. It is a big deal.

Stefani Hicswa is chancellor at Montana State University-Billings.

