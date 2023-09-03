At MSU Billings, fall semester begins Wednesday, Sept. 6, capping a busy summer that was filled with preparation and anticipation for the new academic year. The beginning of school has been my favorite time of year since I was a child. Today, it fills me with excitement for all of the events and opportunities our students will experience. This year’s Welcome Week features activities ranging from trolley tours of downtown Billings and hiking the rimrocks, to exploring ZooMontana and enjoying the MSUB Night at the Mustangs baseball game.

This summer I read “Educated,” Tara Westover’s memoir about her educational journey. Tara was raised in Southeastern Idaho by survivalist parents. Not allowed to attend public school, she took her education into her own hands and went on to earn a Ph.D. from Trinity College, Cambridge. In her book, Westover recounts a time when one of her professors told her she belonged despite her unconventional background, and that he believed in her intrinsic capability. He said, “Whomever you become, whatever you make yourself into…it was always in you. You are gold.”

We see our students’ capability the same way. One of the most important things we can do to encourage students in their educational journeys is assure them that they belong at MSUB. I am continually impressed by the dedication of our faculty and staff and all that they do to support student success.

Supporting our students throughout their time at MSUB, and ensuring that they graduate, requires doing things differently. To make sustained progress, we must do four things. We must commit to the work; sustainable student success initiatives require commitment and persistent focus. We must share data; data must drive our decisions. We must design for scale; well-intentioned initiatives do not have an impact unless they are implemented for all students. We must emphasize professional development for faculty and staff to support our students.

We are therefore adjusting processes and systems to focus our efforts on student success. Best practices prescribe that we identify and eliminate unnecessary barriers and implement data-informed strategies to help our students thrive. We have been intentional in our efforts to increase retention for students who are the first from their family to attend college. Last year we saw this number increase by 5%. Pell-eligible student retention increased 7%. Veteran and military affiliated student retention increased 11%, and Native American student retention increased 19%. We are also strengthening the role of academic advising and integrating it with wraparound services. Last spring, we launched the “Take 30” campaign which promotes on-time degree completion, resulting in cost savings for students and expediting their entry to the workforce.

As I begin my third academic year as chancellor, I have been thinking a lot about gratitude and have read some compelling research on its importance. I am so very grateful I made the decision to come to MSUB and for the amazing team of faculty and staff. Mostly, I am grateful for the privilege we have been given to be a part of the intimate lives of our students. Whether they are recent high school graduates or adults starting or finishing a degree, our students are gold.