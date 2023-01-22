Stefani Hicswa: MSUB focused on helping students succeed

MSU Billings is proud to be a part of our thriving Billings community. I am excited about the amazing things happening on our campus which contribute to the vitality of our region.

We kicked off our spring semester on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the midst of our weeklong Power of One Week, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fun and engaging events have taken place on campus for our students and the community this past week, all focusing on celebrating diversity. We appreciate your support and are honored to host important community events throughout the year.

In addition to hosting numerous events, we have amazing faculty who ensure our students are highly skilled and trained to meet the dynamic demands of our workforce. One example is Associate Professor of Molecular Biology, Lynn George, Ph.D., who was awarded a three-year National Institutes of Health Grant from the National Institutes of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. This grant will support George’s research efforts to continue and expand her research on Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Dr. George serves as a mentor to her students and offers them valuable hands-on research opportunities.

To continue ensuring that our students are workforce-ready upon graduation, we have improved our summer course schedule to better meet the needs of our students. We offer four summer sessions, with most classes offered online or via HyFlex, which allows students to take classes in person or online. Taking summer courses is also an excellent option for students coming home from college for the summer; MSUB’s classes are affordable and transferable within the Montana University System institutions and others. Summer 2023 registration opens Feb. 21.

At MSUB our focus is student success. We are launching the 30 to Finish initiative, which encourages students to take 30 credits per year, which will keep them on track to graduate on time. Students who take more than 12 credits per semester only pay for 12 credits. The financial benefit and shorter time to graduation is a win for students, parents, and employers.

Earlier this month I celebrated my two-year anniversary as MSUB’s Chancellor. One of the priorities I set when I joined MSUB was to make sure students had the support needed to graduate. Our entire campus community has come together and worked work hard to help our students. I am thrilled to report that from fall 2021 to spring 2022, MSUB experienced a 5% increase in student retention, which is significant. Last fall, we saw positive increases in Hispanic and Native American student enrollment compared to fall 2021. Our military-affiliated student enrollment jumped by almost 10 percent, and students taking an online or HyFlex class (option to take a class both in-person or online) increased by 2.2% compared to fall 2021, which is the highest level of participation in these course modalities in our history. Enrollment highlights for this spring semester will be released in February, however we have already met our target spring retention goal. While we still have work to do, these upward trends are encouraging, and we are committed to supporting our students throughout their educational journey.

I am proud to lead an institution focused on helping students with grit succeed. To do so, we must be willing to stretch ourselves to new possibilities for the future of MSUB. What will not change is our strength of being student-centered and meeting the needs of our students, whether they are recent high school graduates or adults.

Thank you for your partnership and for supporting student success and the vitality of your university. I look forward to seeing you at one of our upcoming events.