April is Alcohol Responsibility Month. As the weather begins to get warmer, it’s a great time for Montana families to start conversations about alcohol at home to prevent underage drinking.

As the father of two adult children, I know firsthand that kids grow up fast. I also know it is critical parents are aware of risky behaviors. For some, discussing the dangers of underage drinking may have taken a backseat, but the conversations need to happen. Not only is underage drinking illegal, but it can have adverse effects on the developing brain. Kids need to know the facts about why they should say “NO,” so when the time comes, they are prepared to do so and that they can come to you if they are in a sticky situation.

According to a 2021 report, 25 percent of 12 to 20-year-olds in Montana had used alcohol in the last month and on average began drinking at age 16. Additionally, that same year, eight traffic fatalities involved a 15 to 20-year-old driver with a blood alcohol concentration of over .01 percent. Each one, a tragedy that should never have happened.

The Montana Department of Justice works closely with Responsibility.org, an organization that has been dedicated to eliminating underage drinking for more than 30 years. As a result, Attorney General Austin Knudsen created a public service announcement encouraging parents and caregivers to have the tough conversations with their kids to help them stay substance-free.

For any parents that might need assistance, resources to help start the conversation are available through Responsibility.org’s underage drinking prevention program called Ask, Listen, Learn: Kids and Alcohol Don’t Mix. These discussions, chats, moments and even texts can save lives. Don’t worry about it not being perfect. The only bad conversation is the one you don’t have.

I want to thank parents and caregivers for all they do throughout our state to keep kids safe and substance-free.