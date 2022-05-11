Susan Carlson: City ordinance puts businesses in more danger

The April 26 article on sex parlors masquerading as massage parlors quotes the mayor without quoting local massage therapists. “Some” massage therapists opposed the ordinance? We polled all of them. 95 responded. ALL opposed the ordinance. Another 22 signed a petition. That’s 117 law-abiding therapists opposing the ordinance.

In short, law-abiding practitioners neither wanted nor agreed to the “protection” that the city says they are giving us. Instead, calls and lewd texts from sex buyers have increased. Sex buyers have shown up on our doorsteps. Close an illicit place down and they come to law-abiding therapists looking for sex. Instead of making us safer, the ordinance puts us in more danger.

The ordinance allows anyone the city appoints to come into a business, search for anything, and rifle through clients’ confidential medical records that we are required by state law to keep. These are all constitutional violations. Law-abiding therapists should not have to sign away their rights to make a living.

After a year, the city says they’ve closed down three places, spending taxpayer money and setting up an entire bureaucracy to do it. What about the other nine? The informal landlord education project by Phoebe Tollefson in her Gazette article led to at least four closing down within the span of a few months. We suggested formalizing the project as other cities have done. It’s a low cost intervention that has a 75% success rate. But the city didn’t want to inconvenience landlords who rent to criminals.

The city said they want to penalize businesses operating without state massage therapy licenses. They don’t need this ordinance to do it: They can enforce a statewide law regarding license inspection (MCA 37-33-406) and enact an ordinance that revokes the business license of any business hiring unlicensed practitioners. Instead, they enacted a humiliating ordinance that says that massage therapists need to cover their genitals. The workers that need to be told this are not law-abiding massage therapists. Instead, the ordinance treats law-abiding massage therapists like criminals.

The city told us that they were targeting the traffickers and not us, yet we are still being inspected.

During their training to learn how to enforce the ordinance, they ran an ad on a sex website for a fake business in Billings. And according to Penny Ronning, “One call after another came into our classroom.” And yet, none of these leads were followed up, no arrests were made. That just shows us that the city isn’t interested in attacking the problem at its origin: If there is no demand, there is no supply.

The city is not interested in combating human trafficking. When the city shuts down a business by revoking a license without raids or prevents one from opening, traffickers simply take their victims elsewhere. No victims are saved. The city appears more interested in looking like they are doing something. Because the city expected us to “take one for the team,” taxpayers are now paying for a federal lawsuit.

Susan Carlson is a licensed massage therapist practicing in Billings. She has testified at the Legislature about law affecting massage therapy and is on the rules committee for the State of Montana Massage Therapists Board.

