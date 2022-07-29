Tammi Fisher: Beware the charlatans embraced by the Montana GOP

The chickens have come home to roost for Jordan Hall. Hall, founder of the blog “Montana Daily Gazette,” was a preacher in Sidney. He has finally left the state after being accused of stealing from his church and abusing his wife and child. The wake of destruction left by Hall is far-reaching, and his acolytes, now embedded in Montana GOP leadership positions, continue to perpetuate and embrace the hate and bigotry promoted by Hall.

A Montana Daily Gazette Facebook page shows these followers clamoring for Hall’s attention. The desperation for Hall’s attention led some to pay for Hall’s political endorsements. Hall railed against the mainstream media, proclaiming his blog as righteous, engaging in pay-to-play practices, manipulating the truth for personal gain, and doing so under his self-proclaimed God-sanctioned authority.

As many Montanans and conservative Republicans knew all along, he is a charlatan. Yet Montana GOP leadership embraced him; at a Montana GOP kick-off event, Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci even awarded Hall a “truth in media” plaque that Hall created himself.

Endorsements by Hall include Legislator John Fuller and perpetual candidate Derek Skees, the sitting Treasurer of the Montana GOP executive committee. Skees, by media accounts, was the chief revisionist of the “new” Montana Republican Platform. A review of the “new” platform reveals Mr. Hall’s hands guided Skees and a majority of platform-voting attendees with authoritarian dribble, mutilating and replacing any semblance of conservative Republican principles.

Ed Butcher, the author of Legistats, the litmus test against which extremists wish to judge Montana legislators, was awarded a “lifetime achievement award” by Hall. Remember when you get a “Republican scorecard” that Mr. Hall anointed the Legistats scorecard to separate and elevate the “good” (authoritarians) from the “bad” (lifelong Montanans and conservative Republicans).

Under Hall’s eye, extremist legislators John Fuller, Theresa Manzella, and Brad Tschida rise. Why? Because hate is much more compelling than civility. Civility is boring — it embraces the Montana values of “going along to get along” and “live and let live.” Shocking headlines defaming lifelong Montanans get “clicks” and ad revenue. And the naïve, the disenfranchised, those dying for belonging, and the narcissists among us were moths to Jordan Hall’s flame. Yet even with Hall’s departure from the state, Montana continues to burn under the Hall acolytes embedded in State GOP leadership, the Public Service Commission, and Montana’s Legislature.

Montana GOP leadership knowingly embraced Hall’s caustic and hateful discourse. He was a false prophet, weaponizing scripture for personal gain. And those “leading” the Montana GOP fell for Hall’s game, embracing his vitriol because they too have misogynist narcissist tendencies or, perhaps worse, feared Hall's poison pen. Unfortunately, Hall’s exit from Montana offers no relief as his acolytes remain, guiding the Montana GOP in its new authoritarian identity.