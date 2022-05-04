Tammi Fisher: Chess not checkers is needed at Warm Springs

Checkers is a much easier game to play than chess. Chess requires strategy, thoughtful consideration, and anticipation of how every move might affect the game's outcome. We need those in charge of Montana's Mental Health System to utilize the same strategy that a top chess player deploys. Instead, a checkers-based approach is being used to address the house aflame at our State Psychiatric Hospital in Warm Springs.

State administration hired a consultant to suggest improvements at the Hospital for $2.2 million. The hospital staff is baffled that while the house is burning, the state called in an out-of-state arson investigator to comment on how to tamper the flames. The staff is convinced that the answers to the most severe issues are clear: Add staff. Tighten up policies. Adhere to policies. Change the culture. So when the consultants issue their report reiterating what staff has already told the governor but with the additional advice to move the Hospital to a "big city" to attract more staff and support, Montana will have paid $2.2 million for consultants to point out the obvious.

In addition to adding million-dollar consultants to the hospital budget, the administration also pulled a page from the Catholic Church's pre-2000 playbook of moving bad priests to new parishes versus firing them for their indiscretions. Kyle Fouts, the Warm Springs administrator, has been "priested" to the Intensive Behavior Center in Boulder. This decision was made after State Hospital employees wrote to the governor about how bad Mr. Fouts was as an administrator and testified at a Legislative committee hearing about Mr. Fouts' failed leadership. Instead of firing Fouts, the Gianforte administration moved him to run another state facility. The Montanans at the Boulder Facility are developmentally delayed; I briefly worked with the developmentally delayed in college, and many of those folks are non-verbal. So our administration is sending a failed administrator to a place where many patients can't complain when things go wrong.

To replace Fouts, the administration installed Carter Anderson. The last time Mr. Anderson ran a mental health facility was in 2018, when he was CEO of Acadia, an adolescent mental health treatment facility in Butte. He left Acadia while it was in severe turmoil and undergoing investigations for inappropriately chemically restraining children. Oregon stopped sending their kids to Acadia, and Alaska followed. And within months of Anderson leaving Acadia to work for the State of Montana, Acadia closed for good.

Knowing that Anderson was unable to bring Acadia back from the brink of death, the administration appoints Anderson administrator of a facility that is also in a death spiral but is twice the size of Acadia.

With a checkers and not chess approach, this administration has virtually assured Montana’s mental health system a fatal outcome.

Tammi Fisher is an attorney, former mayor of Kalispell and the host of the Montana Values Podcast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0