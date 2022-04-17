Tammi Fisher: Warm Springs crisis a result of politics, gimmicks and lack of leadership

The house is ablaze in the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, and those who should have prevented the fire sit idle, playing the blame game and taking no accountability.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) tried to avoid pulling CMS funding of the State Psychiatric Hospital at Warm Springs. CMS was slow as molasses in doing anything to address the State Hospital's shortfalls, but at some point, even they couldn't continue to turn a blind eye.

The initial complaint that led to a CMS investigation was lodged in August 2021, and it still took eight months for CMS to pull the plug on DPHHS. Despite its professed role in ensuring quality healthcare is delivered in CMS-funded facilities, CMS's reticence to act was so profound that it wouldn't even investigate until the Montana press exposed the unaddressed problems.

And remember, folks, Montanans who are involuntarily committed to the hospital are dying under the state's care.

Dying.

In an extraordinary display of the proverbial pot calling the kettle black, the Montana Democrat Party's executive director, Sheila Hogan, proclaimed: "This goes far beyond politics – this is a crisis of leadership."

She's right; however, she fails to mention that she — Shelia Hogan — was the director of DPHHS under then-Gov. Bullock when the fire at DPHHS and Warm Springs started. She did nothing during her tenure to quell the blaze.

In fact, in 2017, CMS issued an "immediate jeopardy" notice to the State Hospital for virtually the same reasons CMS pulled funding from the hospital this week. By all accounts, nothing changed. Hogan also had oversight of the foster care system in Montana, which is now the proud owner of the moniker "worst in the nation."

The only bright spot that comes from choosing Hogan as leader of the Democrat Party is an assurance that the Republican red streak will continue into the foreseeable future.

Not to be outdone by Hogan, between August and this week, our current Gov. Gianforte and his director, Adam Meier, haven't done squat to remedy the patient neglect problems, instead choosing to wait for "more data." Yet the relevant data revealed itself months ago: $7 million (now $14 million) in the red, four dead patients, 40% staff vacancy, and one brutal patient assault.

Judging by his recent press releases, Gianforte is distracted, focusing on recruiting Minnesota business owners to compete with Montana employers for employees and housing. It's now clear Gianforte's Montana Comeback Plan has been trashed in favor of a Minnesota Comeback Plan.

Our character as Montanans manifests in our treatment of our most vulnerable. The crisis at Warm Springs exposes a fundamental lack of leadership from both political parties.

Prioritizing politics and "comeback" gimmicks over the needs of Montanans foretells a bleak future where our nickname “Last Best Place” is replaced with “Last Place You Want to Live”.

Tammi Fisher is an attorney, former mayor of Kalispell and the host of the Montana Values Podcast.

