The Funders for Montana’s Children: State leaders should put kids and families first

Starting this month, low and middle-income Montana parents will find themselves paying a lot more for child care. This is because the pandemic-related federal funds that have been holding up the broken child care system have run out. To address Montana’s child care crisis, it will take a long-term investment. Other states have found innovative solutions that Montana can learn from to increase child care availability, boost wages for this critical workforce, and get parents back to work.

COVID-19 illuminated what was already a fractured child care system in Montana. Child care providers struggled to keep their doors open as enrollment plummeted and child care workers quit in search of better wages. To keep the system from imploding, in 2021, Montana was awarded $110 million in one-time funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support child care providers during the pandemic, build infrastructure and help families afford care.

The cost of child care is still out of reach for many families. The average cost of care for a 4-year-old in Montana is $7,900/year, and $9,000/year for an infant — more expensive than the annual cost of enrolling a young adult in public college. For a single mother making minimum wage — 47% of her income would go to care for one child. For her and many Montana families, child care is the largest expense they face. Without a reliable and affordable option, it is difficult to go back to work, pay for necessities, and save for the future. Even families that can afford child care struggle to find it. According to Montana Kids Count, there is 1 child care slot open for every three children under the age of 6.

The high cost of care isn’t even resulting in wages that allow child care providers to make ends meet. The average wage for a child care worker in Montana is $11.14 per hour with no benefits. According to a 2022 survey conducted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, 25 out of the 46 Montana businesses who responded reported staffing shortages; 17 of those reported serving fewer children, and 15 reported that they are considering leaving their job or closing their family child care home. They reported ‘competitive wages’ as the number one need. The combination of parents’ inability to pay the high cost, and providers’ inability to pay good wages is a key reason that Montana’s child care system is in crisis.

Montana lawmakers can and should continue efforts to stabilize the child care system beyond the one-time ARPA funds and work to create a sustainable model of child care in the state. This past year, states around the country found innovative ways to address child care. In Kentucky, the state and employers teamed up to create a revolving fund for employers to contribute and the state to match up to 100 percent of contributions for employers to voluntarily create and apply for child care assistance programs. In New Mexico, they waived copays for families in its child care assistance program and expanded eligibility to include families earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level.

Montana has a wealth of resources in organizations like Zero to Five Montana, Raise Montana, Montana KIDS COUNT and Montana Advocates for Children who are ready to support policymakers as they grapple with this complex issue this session. As a group of funders who have invested tens of millions of dollars into early childhood in the state, we urge state government leaders to keep parents with young kids top of mind as they kick off the 2023 legislative session, and we ask them to focus on solutions that support Montana families and the economy.