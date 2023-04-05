NorthWestern Energy’s leadership and the Montana Legislature have a lot in common: both seem more concerned with increasing the size of their own pocketbooks, they make decisions forever impacting large groups of people without listening to them and, increasingly, they are pushing for policies that skirt or even actively undermine the control of local governments.

It’s no secret that NorthWestern Energy’s leadership is speeding ahead and building a gas-fired power plant detouring around the public process in Laurel. They’ve encountered roadblock after roadblock, but instead of stopping, they’re plowing ahead without concern for those of us getting run over.

First, NorthWestern’s leadership started a necessary public process in Laurel with the City Council and Planning Board to have the land zoned and the project approved. The land slated for the plant is not zoned for heavy industrial development. It was zoned agricultural open space.

Council chambers for this meeting were overflowing with neighbors testifying, and our Council Members were openly hearing our concerns and working to carefully consider NorthWestern’s application before making any decisions regarding development of the land.

However, instead of going through the entire process and addressing community concerns, like a responsible industrial neighbor and developer would do, NorthWestern Energy’s leadership withdrew their application from local review. In one move, they left the conversation, ignored the growing opposition, and removed an opportunity for local input on this unnecessary gas plant.

The next roadblock came when the gas pipeline easement through our Riverside Park was rejected by Laurel City Council. So NorthWestern went a different route, literally, across private property through a residential neighborhood and began constructing the plant. Executives didn’t take the hint that constructing this huge industrial plant near houses on the banks of the Yellowstone River near our homes and businesses doesn’t sit well with our community.

Now, the Legislature is moving to remove these inconvenient roadblocks entirely and pave the way for NorthWestern Energy’s leadership to barrel ahead with an ill-advised, unsupported, expensive gas-fired power plant that is already impacting our quality of life and it’s only just begun construction.

SB 228 would make it illegal for local governments like the Laurel City Council or the County Commission to “prohibit the purchase or use of petroleum fuels or the installation or use of any machinery, vehicles, vessels, tools, facilities, appliances, or equipment that burn or transport petroleum fuels.”

This means that no local government in the state would be able to set reasonable regulations on the location or disruptive operation of facilities like gas stations, refineries, pipelines, or — you guessed it — gas-fired power plants. City and county governments may no longer be able to limit noise and light pollution. They may not be empowered to limit traffic impacts of vehicles entering or exiting the plant, or to set limits on air or water pollution. Local governments would also not be able to deem a facility as inappropriately sited, even if it is located near a daycare or school… or a wild and free-flowing river like the Yellowstone.

Despite the many legitimate concerns that we in Laurel have about this plant being next to our rural residential neighborhood and undermining the futures of our small businesses, legislators are pushing SB 228 forward. This bill could give an advantage to some businesses over others, and lay the foundations for NorthWestern Energy’s plant.

Take it from those of us in Laurel: If we don’t come together as a state to stop this bill and protect local control now, the next stop on NorthWestern Energy’s map might be your neighborhood.