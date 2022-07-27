Trent Taylor: Stop Republicans from altering landscape of medical freedom

Last week, far-right Montana Republicans prevailed in radicalizing the state party platform. With new independence wrought by Dobbs v. Jackson, our Montana State Republicans are on the verge of banning all "elective" abortions, even in the case of rape or incest. This stance is both out-of-touch and harmful. A majority of Montanans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and an even larger majority support the option in cases of rape or incest. Republicans would have every pregnancy carried to the end regardless of the circumstances. They pay no mind to the trauma of a young girl who became pregnant against her will. They have no compassion for the working single mother who cannot make ends meet. They cannot fathom that a pregnant person, without finances and resources to travel to Colorado, may take her abortion into her own hands. When politicians remove our freedoms, Montanans are harmed. This new position taken by the Montana Republican Party is no different.

Abortion, provided by a trained medical professional, is as common as it is safe. 2 in 5 American women will have an abortion in their lifetime. Less than 1% of abortions result in complications. And people who don't want to be pregnant will often find a way to end it, sometimes putting themselves and their families at risk. Before Roe, the U.S. saw 1.2 million women undergoing an unsupervised abortion yearly. Across the globe, 1 in 10 maternal deaths are related to unsupervised abortion. Politicians cannot stop abortions. They can only make it more dangerous.

If Republicans are successful in winning a supermajority in the state legislature (something well within their grasp this election cycle), they have the capacity to re-write the Montana State Constitution without input of their constituents. Their stated goals will harm Montana women and families. They will wedge themselves between doctors and patients and reduce complex ethical and medical decision making to a black-and-white issue. It is imperative that the silent majority use their voice and their resources this election cycle and stop radical Republicans from permanently altering the landscape of medical freedom in Montana.