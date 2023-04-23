Montana is making progress on creating more school choices for families, but it needs to ensure the quality of choices families have to choose from is good. Thus, lawmakers should carefully decide between competing public charter school bills pending in Helena. One focuses on public charter schools’ core purpose: improving student outcomes. The other is likely to polarize communities, politicize education, and doesn’t guarantee high-quality new schools for its students.

HB 549 would make each of Montana’s 302 school districts a charter school “authorizer,” which is the term for the entity that grants a charter school the right to exist and to use taxpayer dollars to provide free public education. HB 549 would effectively turn the state’s school boards into fiefdoms with the power to deny a charter school sought by its citizens, no matter how much the community wants it. That could pit parents against one another and roil school board meetings. While well-intentioned, it invites chaos around what should be professional, pragmatic decisions based on merit, not emotion.

To further understand why this is a bad idea, consider research from the National Association of Charter School Authorizers (NACSA) — the nation’s foremost authority on charter school authorizing practices. After studying authorizing practices nationwide for 15 years, NACSA released a report that nailed “the” critical element in authorizing that produces high-quality schools. NACSA Executive Director Karega Rausch wrote, “When there’s institutional commitment, the work of authorizing is visible, it’s part of the larger organization’s strategic plan and goals, and it’s adequately resourced.”

HB 549 would give authorizing authority to busy, potentially hostile, school district bureaucrats and boards consumed with operating their own schools. At best, authorizing, without institution commitment, is an “afterthought,” Rausch writes.

Authorizers have responsibilities associated with making charter schools “education improvement vehicles.” Duties include reviewing applications, negotiating contracts, analyzing academic data, assessing financial health, and ultimately deciding if schools perform well enough to justify their existence. Passing HB 549 would mandate this unfunded work onto districts that may not want or have the capacity for it — and, therefore likely would not do it well. Students would suffer the consequences.

According to Stanford University’s Center for Research on Education Outcomes, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Washington D.C., (recognizing that much more than geography separates them from Montana), have created some of the best charter schools in the nation using a single authorizer. On the other hand, Ohio and Michigan have a plethora of authorizers and are bedeviled by poorly-run public charters, some of which perform worse than traditional district schools. Until reforms were enacted, “forum shopping” was common. When one authorizer would revoke a charter for nonperformance, the school would simply find another authorizer to re-open it.

Montana is fortunate that it contemplates chartering 30 years after the model was developed. It can learn from other states’ mistakes and benefit from their tweaks to early strategies. And it should.

On average, Montana’s students consistently score higher in reading and math than national averages on the National Assessment of Education Progress exam. Montana’s commitment to high-quality public education for all students, is further evidenced by the “Indian Education for All” provision in the state education code.

Public charter schools could take the academic outcomes in the state to the next level by creating a variety of student-centered, performance-based, free public schools. The second bill Montana lawmakers are considering would do just that.

HB 562 provides for the state to create a professional commission at the State Board of Public Education that would be solely tasked with authorizing community choice schools. The commission would be trained in authorizing best practices. The outcome: intentional, data-driven decisions on charter school applications that reflect local demographics, challenges, and resources. Local school boards — ones with a capacity for the work and a willingness to embrace innovation — would also be invited to apply to this commission to become authorizers themselves. In this way, the state would only give authorizing authority to districts that want it, rather than a blanket decree that all districts must learn to evaluate any charter school application that comes its way.

Becoming a highly accountable charter school authorizing state is easier to do from scratch, rather than struggling to reform statutory bad practices, as we’ve seen elsewhere. Montana has a chance to get it right out of the gate and it should move confidently forward on HB 562.