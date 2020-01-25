President Trump and his cronies have taken a meat ax to dozens of safeguards to human health and the environment. The latest to be butchered by the administration’s axmen is the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act.
As a young forester, with the U.S. Forest Service, I prepared many timber sales prior to the NEPA. In those days it was not a requirement for the Forest Service, or any federal agency, to look at alternatives, consider the impact of the projects on the environment or discuss proposals with the public. Many mistakes were made.
After NEPA was passed, I worked at the White House Council on Environmental Quality to help prepare the NEPA policies that the Trump administration is now gutting. Our goal at CEQ was to develop practical policies that require looking at environmental impacts, consider alternatives and inform the public of proposals. Once completed, I returned to my job working on the public lands. Under those new NEPA policies, projects and plans were done differently. When we planned new projects, we considered alternatives; we assessed impacts positive and negative; we informed the public and local governments. Public suggestions were often adopted. Yes, it did take more time, and it cost more money, but projects were better planned, local governments were better involved, the public knew what to expect.
One must only look at the gang that Trump has enlisted to run roughshod over our environmental and human health safeguards. Andrew R. Wheeler, a coal lobbyist, heads up the Environmental Protection Agency. Wheeler is a critic of limits on greenhouse gas admissions and the intergovernmental panel on climate change. Kathleen Hartnett White heads up the Council on Environment Quality. She has called renewable energy “unreliable and parasitic” and suggested that “climate regulation is a conspiracy pushed by the communists.”
Perry Pendley is in charge of managing our public lands. Pendley is the chief advocate for disposing of the public lands. How could things go against the public interest with this cast of characters?
You have free articles remaining.
Consider who pays the cost for Trump’s rollbacks of the Clean Power Plan, killing clean-air standards, venting more methane and allowing more lead and mercury to be pumped into the air. Estimates conclude thousands will die prematurely, tens of thousands more asthma attacks, and the list goes on. The cost of this “draining the swamp” is paid by the lives of our fellow Americans.
Now consider who benefits, the dollars roll into deep pockets of American oligarchs; the same people who benefited most from the tax cuts and all the other policies the Trump wrecking crew are changing. This is a good-old-boy network of the worst kind.
We certainly know the history in Montana of poorly constructed pipelines, mining without cleanup, damaged water quality, poor timber cutting, air that is not safe to breathe and messes that have to be dealt with later by taxpayer money.
Penfold lives in Billings.