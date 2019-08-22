1. Public safety is the most important issue facing our city. We can't grow a city that does not have safety as a top priority. I would support a public safety mill levy that would apply more resources so that they not only have enough presence, but they can address root causes such as substance abuse, homelessness, mental illness and domestic violence. We need to end the repeated crime cycle by addressing access, treatment, prevention, and recovery. We need to find the gaps in the system and look to work with local groups to help address these root causes (i.e. drug abuse) more fully.
2. If a Public safety mill is proposed, I would challenge the City Council to make sure there is sufficient analysis for a growing city. It needs to go hand-in-hand with the city's vision for economic development and annexation plans. It is my understanding that numerous public safety mills have failed in the past, if we want this one to go through, we need to ensure that it will be enough and that taxpayers will not be forced to make commitments repeatedly for public safety.
3. Billings' city parks, trails and public lands are an asset to our community. It contributes to the economic development because it helps attract new talent to the city. People want to stay in a town that values outdoor recreation. Every time I knock on doors, residents express a desire to protect and grow our trail system. We should continue to find optimal routes for bikes within the city. We should continue to establish good relationships with owners of private lands that allow bikers/hikers to use the trails that interconnect. We should work with local groups and businesses on development of trails from the Rims to the river. The development of Coulson Park near the Yellowstone River has the potential to not only bring utilization and beautification to the area but also build pride in our natural resources and encourage tourism
4. I feel that the city government should have a responsibility in promoting economic development. The primary purpose of economic development is to attract and retain talent that will contribute to local community. As our aging population retires, we need to consider who will fill the shoes as well as the huge opportunity for senior services. Economically, we need to be a city for all ages — kids through seniors, and the only way to get there is through prudent, strategic economic development. We need to be cognizant of increased costs and taxes, therefore it is imperative that we increase the tax base so that more people are contributing to city costs which would spread out the costs to a larger population and keep taxes low.
First, the city can start by looking at ways we can be more efficient with our infrastructure and utilities thus potentially allowing greater access to customers and lowering overall costs. Second, it needs to create a vision for how to build a city that will impact the future of Billings. By looking at cohesive design and planning, it can look at ways to revitalize downtown that will encourage new and existing businesses to grow. But not only downtown, they need to consider the westward expansion and the effects of annexation. We need comprehensive city planning and implementation that makes sense. Third, it can be responsible in its planning by encouraging financial tools that will mitigate the risk of a huge taxpayer burden.