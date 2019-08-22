1. The most common question/comment has been, “What is the deal with that convention center downtown and who is paying for it?” In some areas of Ward 4, the public perception of downtown development has been lost to the controversy of taxpayers footing the bill for One Big Sky rather than private enterprise. Constituents in the Rimrock Road and Zimmerman Trail areas are concerned they will be impacted by the Inner Belt Loop project. Constituents are also concerned with traffic, theft and other police-related issues. What will I do to address these varied concerns?. I plan, as a council member, to initiate the means for better communication with Ward 4 constituents so they know how I will address issues based upon their input. Transparency is very important, not only to me, but to Ward 4 constituents.
2. A public safety mill levy will be put to the public for a vote in the near future by the city, which depending upon how it is approached, will decide how the budget will need to be adjusted. Additionally, I believe that other means to address a budget shortfall can be implemented with the approval of the Lean Six Sigma program, which will review how to make the city departments more effective and more efficient with tax dollars.
3. The 2019-2020 priorities list has parks and trails at the mid-level No. 7 so I will follow the No. 1 high priority of improving the safety of Billings, followed by advancing the West End Reservoir and Water Treatment Plant projects. Project Re-Code will also have a significant impact on how the city addresses development. If the city can partner with area businesses to help build our parks and trails, I certainly would be a proponent of that approach.
4. Public funds are to be used for the function of city government which is to provide for the needs of its citizens: safe, clean drinking water, police and fire protection, adequate road infrastructure, parks and recreation, wastewater management, a city court system, a functional code system, etc. The council or city administrators should not allow private industry to place public dollars at risk for economic development, thus taking away funds from providing some of the basic city services.
I am very pro-business. I think city government needs to provide the necessary infrastructure (water, wastewater, streets, etc.) for business to be successful and the city will benefit from additional tax revenue.