1. I take a general consensus of people I meet in Billings on issues. Without a doubt, crime is a major consideration. I have reviewed numerous crime statistics for Billings. The Billings Police Department 2018 Annual Report gives a honest and forthright breakdown of crime in Billings. A staggering statistic illustrates violent crime increased 85 percent in Billings from 2010 to 2017. I have attended a number of discussions on the drug problem in Billings. This included DEA, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service, Yellowstone County attorney and Yellowstone Country commissioners. The surge in violent crimes has been driven largely by drug offenses. The justice system is underfunded, overloaded and understaffed. In 2017 the Billings voters rejected a public safety mill levy 51.5 to 48.5. Billings needs to undertake a massive effort to educate the public and make them aware of the need for a Public Safety Mill Levy. The Billings City Council and the Yellowstone County Commission need to take an active role in reaching out to the public.
2. A number of things could be implemented. First and foremost is what I call a look back. In essence what precipitated the budget bust? The budget deficit is only in the general fund. This covers police, fire, parks, City Hall and Municipal Court. A reduction in the reserve fund may cause a downward adjustment of the cities bond rating. It has been suggested to move all park department expenses out of the general fund and cover it by increasing the citywide park maintenance fee by $2.5 million. This would increase the park fee about $41 per year on the average home. A vote for an increase in the Public Safety levy is almost assured.
3. I am one of many people who use Billings Parks and Recreations facilities almost every day, just ask my German shepard, Annika. I believe she was “first” dog at the ground breaking ceremony at Centennial Dog Park. Coulson Park is nearly 50 acres and now the adjoining 74 acres occupied by the closed PPL power plant is available, truly a dream come true. The land sits between Public Utilities Divisions water production plant and the city owned Coulson Park. A project update for Coulson Park presents four different design options and a feedback survey. TrailNet’s unveiling of its newest portion of its Skyline trail on July 13 was truly a celebration worth attending. This event connects Zimmerman Park to Zimmerman Place with the eventual connection to Swords Park. I am active on the West End Task Force and the Ironwood Homes Owners Association. Both organizations realize the benefits of walking paths and bike paths and encourage a healthy lifestyle. I would place city parks and recreation at the top of my priority list, second to Public Safety. If Billings provides the amenities people and jobs will follow!
4. I am a firm believer that you have to spend money to make money. The government has many financial instruments that can benefit cities. A classic example is Denver’s 16th St Mall. I have personally worked in the Lincoln Center, US Bank Building and the Wells Fargo Center and have progressively seen the development of the 16th St Mall over 30 years. The downtown 16th Mall is a powerful economic engine locally owned and home to 300 stores and 50 restaurants. Numerous funding sources including but not limited to are tax increment financing, federal grants, local funds and the Elevate Denver bond program. Yes, the city should promote, finance and play a role in promoting economic development!