1. Safety. People should feel safe in their home and community. Recent news stories of vandalism and theft in Ward 4, and the statistics of sex trafficking in the greater Yellowstone Valley are alarming to say the least. Securing appropriate funding for public safety is a top priority.
2. City infrastructure needs have outgrown the tax base, it’s property owners. Evidenced by the current $40 million shortfall we are facing. Billings plays the greatest host because everything is paid by the property owners. Billings is one of the largest trade areas, geographically, in the United States, seeing 9 million visits a year. Tourists drive vast distances to utilize our city amenities and don’t leave a single cent to help the city pay for safety needs, roads, etc. It’s time to start taking the bricks off the backs of our property owners by lowering their property taxes and start growing our tax base by implement a local option tax on select goods and services. The revenue collected in Billings from the local option would remain in Billings to pay for our infrastructure needs. This is how we climb out of the hole we are in, how we start building a sustainable future, and how we quit milling our property owners to death. Another mill levy increase particularly impacts our Seniors with fixed incomes. How can we morally accept the fact that we are asking them to choose public safety needs over their prescription and nutrition needs? I think it’s time we begin asking our guests to leave a few pennies behind when they visit our beautiful city.
3. Beautifying our city should be a focus for the City Council. It is a workforce development issue. Research shows Millennials and Gen Z make “quality of life” or the livability factor, a top priority when making the decision on where to put roots. If we wish to attract and retain quality talent to fill the workforce needs of the future, we must make Billings parks and trails an integral part of the overall workforce development equation.
4. If we plan for mediocrity, we will get mediocrity. And I don’t want that for Billings. We take Billings to the next level by creating an environment in Billings that is welcoming and inclusive, so new industry, businesses, and families locate here. Passing an NDO in Billings will bode well for economic development and workforce development. Billings is filled with the friendliest folks around but regardless of that reality, perception is reality for people looking to locate here. If Billings is perceived as not welcoming because we do not have an NDO, and our peer cities do, we miss out on the opportunity to welcome that business or family to our beautiful valley. Furthermore, One Big Sky District, is the direction we need to be moving. Whether or not the current proposal is the actual outcome, or if some other ideation of OBSD ends up coming out of the public/private partnership, the fact is that this is our future. Billings needs to seize this opportunity because the decisions we make today have a direct impact on what Billings becomes or doesn’t become in the next 25 to 30 years. We must act swiftly if we wish to create a city that will thrive in the future. My vision of Billings in the next 25 to 30 years is one of vibrancy. I want to leave my kids a city that they can prosper in. I want them to continue to nourish the roots that my family planted in this valley when my Grandma and Grandpa Olson fell in love while on a walk on the Rims in 1948.