1. Important issue for Ward 1: A. Homelessness, what do we do with them and how do we take care of the problem. B. We must address homelessness in an individualized way, but very collaboratively. We need to work with the agencies and providers, to increase well-being for all people.
2. Public safety services: A. We need to make sure that for the two safety mill funding, that the city has in place, is to see if everyone is paying the right funding. If some businesses use our police and fire departments, that they are paying for the services. B. We need to work with the private business and the city to think of some way to keep these two departments afloat.
3. Priorities for city parks and trails. A. I would work hard to keep the parks and trails that we are doing now. B. Billings people love good-paying jobs and recreational things to do. C. We need to do more private and city partnerships.
4. Economic development. A. The city works very well with the private business now. But we should be able to reach out and offer maybe some more incentives to bring more business into Billings. B. With the remodeling of the airport, that should help.