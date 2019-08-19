1. Public Safety is priority. I will support the police, fire department, and city mental health services in their efforts to keep our streets safe, fight crime, and address our transient\homelessness problems.
2. The City Council should pass initiatives that provide adequate funding for public safety services but only initiatives that are well designed to provide accountability and wise use of our taxpayer dollars. Using reserve funds is not sustainable.
3. My priorities for parks, public lands, and trails are safety and good maintenance.
4. The city government should have a vital but limited role in promoting economic development. A healthy city economy requires common sense planning and fair taxation of businesses. Good planning for future growth will facilitate businesses to do what they do best and that is start up, grow, and profit. City government needs to get out of the way of that.