1. We must protect our families and neighbors while investing in the future. Public safety is a critical issue in Billings. I gained insight to public safety concerns during my service as a public defender. While the issue is complex, it became clear that the Billings Police Department must have additional officers in every area of Billings, including Ward 4. We need additional officers to police streets and maintain the safety of our community. Our officers, firefighters and dispatch personnel are overwhelmed. A key priority on Billings City Council will be funding public safety services.
Economic development is vital for all of Billings. The ward in which I reside is economically vibrant. While most of my neighbors see affluence out the window, it is important to recognize that as each ward improves economically- the entire city benefits. The funding for improvement of West End residential services is generated by business districts. For my ward to continue to thrive, we must welcome new business and invest in our established business to ensure a strong future.
2. We must revisit the City Charter. The Charter currently limits the number of mills that the city and pass and use to fund public safety services. There are two sections on topic. The levies authorized in one subsection were “imposed solely to maintain the 1998-1999 service level funding.” Section 1.05. This increase contemplated increases until 2003. It is well beyond time to revisit this section 17 years after any allowable increase.
The second section allows funding of public safety through mill levies in the city with allowed raises until 2010 and increases of only $1.4 million. With little more than the $15 million the City Charter currently allows Billings to budget for services that approached $60 million this previous fiscal year one thing is clear: This funding scenario is not sustainable. City Council must take a bold, proactive approach and soon.
3. Development of public spaces with trails and parks are connecting the Billings community. We must encourage continuing plans to connect Coulson Park with Swords Park and Zimmerman. Trails under Airport Road and Zimmerman were completely recently and soon there were will be paving along the Rims in between. These trails provide public access to the natural beauty within Billings while promoting public health and connections between communities.
Continued support of these efforts as well as innovation is imperative in attracting and retaining a healthy workforce and also in the quality of life we enjoy in Billings.
4. City government is ground level for economic development. Billings city government, with our partners, neighbors, and friends must continuously think toward the future. We enjoy a superior quality of life in Billings, and it is up to us to promote our beautiful city. We must decide how and in what direction to develop growth of our community. We are at a pivotal time. We have the power to determine our direction as a community and culture by directing growth in a manner that reflects our values and by offering new and exciting options to attract new community members.