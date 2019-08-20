1. I think one of the things for Ward 2 is Main Street and growing business in the Billings Heights area.
2. I do not think and I do not agree with taking any money away from any law enforcement is the answer. Especially with our growing population, the BPD is actively recruiting new officers because of being short handed, as well as not having enough money for proper education or vehicles. I think add more funding to local law enforcement and they get back to work on finding balance.
3. I think keeping those (public land) areas maintained is critical, especially the local trails.
4. What role should city government play in promoting economic development? A lot, especially if we want to retain a work force that is up and coming.