Hello residents of Ward 3, I am running for City Council and humbly asking you for your support. I am married, have two sons and a very supportive wife. The inspiration to run for City Council came to me by participating around Billings for several years. It’s like being part of a family; we are committed to serve others. I served as a Marine and active Grand Knight currently at the Knights of Columbus #1259. I bring to the City Council, board experience, a level head, and understanding of the growing, intricate nature of a developing city.
We have so many important issues in Billings, especially since I live in Ward 3. I want to represent Ward 3 with enthused energy and study with the entire city council members. I am level headed, which will help in the collective decision making process. I will pinpoint particular issues to focus on, but then I need the input from the other council members so to resolve the issue collectively. Once elected, my board experience will compliment other city council member’s talents to help make better budget decisions.
Many folks in town and are concerned about how the city’s annual budget was handled by using reserve funds and maybe not understanding the effect for the next year or several years. I feel that we should not undercut the first responders to our growing community. I feel that we need to bring more revenue into our city so to help our firefighters and police departments to have more training. To ensure adequate safety we then may need to look at creating a separate line item in the city’s budget in order to plan the budget for the future.
Many folks may know by now that I am a real estate agent, the reason I say so, the city parks are a necessity to keep safety around the homes surrounding the parks. That discussion relates back to my thoughts of having better safety conscious budget for first responders. I really enjoy the trails the real estate community is working to connect throughout our Magic City. Ward 3 has a wonderful, diverse population and I believe any development also includes public lands for recreation.
The economic development for our city should be promoted by not just the City Council but also with assistance from our fantastic Chamber of Commerce. In order to bring revenue in to our city, we should take nothing for granted and devise a winning plan that includes how to improve. This would lessen the burden on our property owners’ mortgage taxes. There are better ways to encourage business to invest in Billings than to risk taxpayers directly. I strive to help people better themselves and I look forward to putting my business knowledge to work in our city government.