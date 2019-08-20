1. The issue that seems to be causing the most concern with people is public safety. How can this be addressed? The people of Billings need to decide whether public safety is important enough to support the levy. The problem with using a levy to solve every issue is that property owners continue to foot the bill for the safety of everyone, including visitors to our community.
2. The city of Billings needs to encourage the state of Montana to do a comprehensive review of the tax structure for the entire state. The current funding mechanism is unsustainable.
3. I believe that public parks that have been started need to be completed before any further expansion is done. The expansion and completion of the trail system is a vital draw to attracting people to our community. People will move to where they WANT to live and then worry about a job. Livability of a community is the priority.
4. The city needs to be a partner in economic development. Public/private partnerships are an important tool for boosting economic development but must be entered into carefully.