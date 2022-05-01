Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition: Whiskey, water, and wolves

In the west, whiskey is for drinking, water and wolves are for fighting over. This picture was taken in January of a collared wolf, number 1233. The wolf temporarily left Yellowstone and was shot near Gardiner. It happened a week after Montana FWP Commissioners held a public meeting to discuss closing hunting in Wolf Management Units (WMUs) 313 and 316, the area where this wolf was killed.

To understand this area and this issue you need to be familiar with these two WMUs, which encompass a sliver of land directly north of Yellowstone, making up less than 0.5% of the state’s landmass. Despite a motion and support to close WMUs 313 and 316 at the meeting, the motion wasn’t voted on. The Commissioners instead voted to close region 3 as a whole after 82 wolves had been killed. By the time region 3 closed, 21 wolves had been killed in 313 and 316 during the season, representing about 10% of all wolves harvested in the state.

The locals know why disproportionately more wolves were killed here than in other areas of the state: these wolves are easy pickings. Hunters can readily lure wolves across the park’s border, or just set up a post and wait 'til a wolf leaves their home range chasing prey migrating out of the park in winter. By the end of the season, 20 percent of Yellowstone’s wolves had been killed. Locals also know how comical it is to call this population “Montana’s wolves” as soon as they cross the border of the park.

Yellowstone’s wolves bring a lot of value to the local community, and yes, quantifiable costs. Wolf watching from Cooke City to Gardiner specifically drives over $30 million dollars annually into gas stations, restaurants, lodging, and wildlife guides. Some hunting outfitters even take visitors on summer horseback trips to see wildlife. Montana’s Department of Revenue reports that our tourism region, Yellowstone Country, drove over $1.1 billion in non-resident recreational spending in 2020. Consequently, how we take care of our natural resources matters to those who operate businesses serving those visitors.

More and more businesses in Park County, Montana, part of the dominant tourism economy tied to Yellowstone Park, are coming together to pursue opportunities and meet challenges in our entwined economy and environment. It is up to us to prove that we can conserve natural ecosystems while being a part of them. This new generation of businesses embraces ideas such as “fair chase,” “leave no trace,” and “catch and release.”

Locals often know more than bureaucrats about wildlife in their local area. Politics, whenever possible, should be carried out on a local landscape, not focused in D.C. or Helena, but in the actual place where impacts are felt. What was actually accomplished by targeting wolves in WMU’s 313 and 316? Killing a lot of Yellowstone wolves definitely took aim at the local economy and yet it was irrelevant to Montana's wolf management objectives.

Will local-based wildlife management prevail? It all comes down to a decision this summer by Montana’s seven commissioners to decide what quotas get set in WMU’s 313 and 316 for the next season. Three of the commissioners have shown an understanding of the local situation, likely because they are locals. Two, not from the area, have ignored local requests to discuss our region. And two others have been quiet so far, and have an unenviable job of making thoughtful decisions on a contentious statewide topic.

Our ask is a local one: return to the prior quotas in WMU’s 313 and 316 of one wolf per district. These quotas would not interfere with legislative goals of reducing the state wolf population and are popular with the public. Use science to inform policy, and include locals in the decision-making process. This approach does not mean wolves can’t be managed for livestock predation, or that, with scientific data to back it up, elk populations can’t be considered in the equation.

Historically it has been a common-sense, science-based, neighborly approach that has created tolerance in our valley, where multiple stakeholders learned to coexist with wolves since the Yellowstone wolf reintroduction. This is what we want to return to. Even after a hunting season that has disrupted our community, many of us on both sides of the debate still drink whiskey together.

But when one economic interest is disproportionately championed over another, it seems un-American. It’s anti-trust. It’s unfair.

Unfair? If only 1233 could talk…

Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition is based in Park County, Montana with over 150 members. wildlivelihoods.com.

