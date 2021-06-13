Writers on the Range: Wildlife-killing contests are antithetical to fair-chase hunting

“Event coordinators are being hassled,” lament directors of a killing-contest support group called Coyote Contest. “Help us promote those who still understand and value the services that predator hunters provide!” Commentators on the group’s website explain these “services”: “Save a fawn; kill a coyote,” “Wanted dead or alive for the crimes of stealing fawns, turkeys, & livestock,” “Saving livestock one bullet at a time!”

It doesn’t work this way. Predators do kill game and livestock, but no game species in the United States is suppressed by predation, and overpopulated species like elk and deer lack the predators needed to maintain their health and that of native ecosystems.

Robert Crabtree, who did the seminal work on coyotes in central Washington and Yellowstone National Park, reports that to reduce a coyote population, at least 70 percent of the animals need to be eliminated — something he says “rarely, if ever, happens.”

He found that where coyotes aren’t persecuted, average litter size at birth is five or six, but because of competition for prey an average of one to two pups survive their first year. When coyotes are shot, trapped or poisoned, pup survival increases because competition is reduced.

So coyote “control” results in more, not fewer, coyotes.