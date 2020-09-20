As cases soar, we need aggressive testing — and common sense

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, we advocated for the state to take the matter out of reluctant school districts and universities' hands and make public the number of COVID-19 cases at public schools of all levels in the state.

We are grateful to note that the state has now done just that, rolling out a database that lists all the cases reported this month in our schools.

We certainly wish the numbers were lower — but not at the expense of good testing protocols. It is critically important that health departments, the university system and school districts work together to contact-trace new cases, and test close contacts. The organizations doing exactly that report that many of the cases discovered in this way are asymptomatic, meaning that they have no idea they are ill and could easily transmit the disease to more of their close contacts.

We remain impressed with the efforts of John Felton, RiverStone Health, and every single worker and volunteer involved with the tracing and testing effort. It is the only way we will get a true picture of this disease and have a fighting chance to slow its spread.

Every day, the rising death toll and the rising number of active cases in our state speak far more loudly and persuasively than the COVID deniers, anti-maskers and advocates of "herd immunity" to solve this problem.