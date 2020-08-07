Balloting by mail is the only sensible option for general election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Steve Bullock announced Thursday that he would let individual counties make the decision on whether to hold all-mail voting for the November general election.

Saying that officials need to "make sure no Montanans will have to choose between their vote and their health," Bullock said, "They didn't have to in June and they shouldn't have to in November."

He is absolutely right. We believe Yellowstone County — and all of the other 55 counties in the state — should take him up on this offer, as they did in the June primary, which resulted in near-record turnout.

County elections officials and the Montana Association of Counties had asked Bullock last month to provide that option for counties.

Bullock said ballots would be set out by Oct. 9, and return ballots would be postpaid, as they were for the primary.

There have been many scare tactics thrown out in recent days on the national level about the dangers of all-mail voting. We fail to see those dangers. Allegations of widespread voter fraud with mail ballots have been accompanied by exactly no evidence. Interestingly, this week President Trump reversed his earlier stand against mail voting and urged Florida voters to submit their votes by mail.