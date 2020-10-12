Billings Gazette endorsement: For Office of Public Instruction, Melissa Romano

In the Montana race for Superintendent of Public Instruction — a rerun of the statewide contest in 2016 between the same two candidates — The Billings Gazette endorses Democrat Melissa Romano.

Current officeholder Elsie Arntzen, a Republican from Billings, is clearly a committed, hard-working public servant. But we part ways with her on several issues, including public vs. private education and early childhood education.

Arntzen says that she accepts that funding private schools with public money could hurt rural school districts, but that in the rest of the state, “parents know what’s best for their children.” Romano, by contrast, has been a strong and consistent advocate of public-school funding.

The way this issue has affected the state is reflected in the OPI’s handling of a rule issued by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos which specified some funding to private schools from CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding. Many states, aware of the chance the rule would be thrown out by the courts, hesitated before following it, and indeed the rule was struck down as unconstitutional, and DeVos withdrew it.