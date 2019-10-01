{{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Billings and the Billings Public Library will host a City Council candidate forum on from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Library Community Room.

The public is encouraged to attend and get to know the candidates for Billings City Council before the Nov. 5 election. All candidates in the city’s five wards have been invited to participate.

Facilitated by the League of Women Voters, the fomat for the event is threefold:

  • Introductions. Council candidates for the five wards will introduce themselves and provide a short statement.
  • Questions and answers. We will break into smaller groups and disperse to other areas of the library where a moderator will ask questions pre-submitted by those in attendance. This format will promote casual conversations between the candidates from each ward.
  • Social time. We will all meet back in the community room to enjoy light refreshments and visit with the candidates.

