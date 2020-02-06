From the editor: Angels among us — in downtown Billings

Paramedics and firefighters arrived and quickly took the man to the hospital. Pete was there to help get him onto the gurney, and it was Pete who was folding up his coat and backpack to make the few blocks' journey to one of the hospitals.

Pete has been a downtown icon, as a security guard at the Yellowstone County Courthouse, often handing crayons and paper to kids going into the courtroom. He also patrols the library. He also once tackled a man who ran from the courtroom after being ordered to jail.

After the paramedics cleared, I stopped Pete. Only then did I learn that the man he helped had a temporary no trespassing order at the library.

"When I first saw him, I was kind of annoyed," Pete said. "But then I saw he was in true distress. I just helped. The rest of the staff did, too."

A nearby library employee interrupted the conversation, "Don't let him shirk any of this, he's an exceptional human being."

"This community has been good to me and I love it," Pete said.

Pete Lundberg doesn't just love this community. Pete Lundberg put on a master class in what it means to be community.