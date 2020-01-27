From the editor: The Billings Gazette launches new website design

Welcome to the new billingsgazette.com.
Our new website looks and responds so much better than a day ago. We're excited to share it with you. We've redesigned it with you in mind, literally.
The site is optimized for phones and mobile devices, meaning the loading times should be faster, and there are different advertising positions that make the site more predictable.
You'll notice that local news is featured even more prominently. We have added to the number of spots at the top of the site for local news.
We have also worked hard to make sure the loading time was greatly reduced, meaning that you can check The Gazette's website quickly. We heard from readers that sometimes the old site took too long to load, so we worked to make sure it was quicker, sleeker and more manageable.
The good news for The Gazette is that this new design was test marketed on several other websites owned by The Gazette's parent company, Lee Enterprises. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and some of the early iterations have already been improved.
You'll notice several other Lee Enterprises sites in Montana also being updated this week, too, including the Independent Record, Montana Standard, Missoulian and Ravalli Republic.
No matter what platform you're using, we hope that it looks better and makes the information that matters to you even easier to find. We've been listening to your suggestions, and this new site design is a result of that.
After the roll-out of the new sites is complete, we're excited to let you know that work is being done to improve The Gazette's mobile apps. Again, this is a function of listening to what you've told us you want, and then trying to create that experience.
We appreciate you reading The Gazette and supporting local journalism. If you're not already a subscriber, we hope you'll visit https://billingsgazette.com/members/join to help support our work.
We're proud to introduce this new look, and hope that it means you'll be back more often and longer.