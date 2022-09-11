From the editor: We'll miss you at breakfast, Beetle Bailey, but change is inevitable

Beetle Bailey has joined Billings Gazette readers at their breakfast tables for decades.

He and other comic strip classics have been part of the morning routines of adults and children alike, and we’ve been proud to be part of that tradition.

But like all aspects of life, change is inevitable — and necessary. More people sit down for breakfast with their phones and iPads now, and they prefer to scroll instead of turn pages.

While we respect and appreciate the role the printed newspaper plays in the lives of readers in Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming, we also need to adapt to reader habits. Starting Tuesday, we’re making some changes to the comics, puzzles and advice columns that you see in the paper, while adding features to our digital platforms.

The upheaval and economic uncertainty that started with the onset of the pandemic have pushed many companies to consider their core mission and refocus their resources in support of that cause.

At The Billings Gazette, our mission is clear. We remain committed first and foremost to local news coverage, to providing Billings and the surrounding region with the information they need to make informed choices as they go about their daily lives. We serve as watchdogs of public institutions so you know how your money is spent and how your elected officials represent you.

We helped you separate fact from fiction before you headed to the polls, and we’re doubling down on our fact checking ahead of the November election. Nobody has more reporters and photographers covering Montana than The Gazette. We keep you up to date on business developments, traffic, city government and health news, and important environmental issues.

Your support for local journalism has allowed us to do this important work.

We’re also committed to delivering content when and where people read it most, which increasingly is on digital platforms from mobile phones to laptops.

To provide this critical service, we need to continue to evolve into a digital-first organization that consistently provides the latest news and sports on your phone, laptop, social media feeds and in your inbox.

We’re putting our resources into supporting reporters, editors and photographers who produce local content. The changes to some longstanding features in the printed paper will help us do that.

Each day from Monday to Saturday, you’ll see a half-page of comics and a half-page of puzzles in the paper. We kept your old favorites, from Garfield to Pearls Before Swine. Ask Amy will be lending her advice, but you will no longer see Dear Abby in the paper.

On Sundays, you’ll still receive four pages of color comics, though some of the individual strips have changed. There will be a full page of puzzles.

Six days a week, you’ll find an extra page of comics in the E-edition. On Sundays, you’ll find four extra comics page there. That’s twice as many comics as we offered before. You can access the E-edition by clicking on the button at the top right of billingsgazette.com, or directly at https://billingsgazette.com/eedition/

While there will be fewer comics and puzzles in the printed edition of the newspaper, you can now access hundreds more comics and dozens more puzzles on our digital platform.

If you haven’t visited our E-edition yet, it will look familiar to you. The pages look just like the printed newspaper, but you can easily change the type size to suit your needs. You can also click from there to billingsgazette.com for the latest news, sports and entertainment.

Subscribers will now have access to 496 daily comics, about 35 digital puzzles and about 15 columnists, including Dear Abby and Miss Manners, on billingsgazette.com through the “GoComics” platform. You can see your old favorites, like Calvin and Hobbes, or funny strips you might now know yet, like Breaking Cat News.

Print subscribers already have full access to the E-edition and website. If you haven’t done so already, just create an account at billingsgazette.com/users/login.

Print readers will find new content six days a week in the newspaper as well, including a half-page of entertainment news and a half-page of lifestyle features. We added a column focused on emotional health. Horoscopes and Today in History will be there every day.

This is just some of the valuable content in The Gazette. You can find locally produced cartoons by Phil Hands, including the popular Mendota Marsh.

Evolution is critical for any business that wants to stay relevant as the world changes.

At the same time, we realize change is hard. It disrupts your routine and can sometimes mean giving up a feature you loved.

We appreciate you, our loyal readers, and the support you have shown the newspaper and its vital role in the community. While you might miss Beetle Bailey, we hope we can help you enjoy a new routine with the printed paper and the new digital features.