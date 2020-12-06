From The Gazette president: Buying gift cards from local businesses helps everyone

How you spend your holiday shopping dollars today helps determine how healthy our local business scene is tomorrow.

Local businesses are the heart of our local economy, and they need our support now more than ever. Thinking of giving someone an Amazon gift card for Christmas? How about making that a gift card to one of the local businesses that employ our neighbors and support local community efforts?

Buy Local is The Billings Gazette’s holiday partnership connecting Montana and area customers with our region's local businesses offering gift cards. Special thanks to Sprague Construction Roofing for sponsoring this initiative and helping to make this directory available to local businesses for no cost.

Buying a gift card through this marketplace provides local business a timely boost and gives the recipient the flexibility of shopping for that perfect item through the merchant’s online e-commerce site or at a later date.