From the publisher: Safety and The Billings Gazette

A few words to our print readers about our product:

We are making every effort to assure that the newspaper you get not only has the latest news, but is perfectly safe for you to read.

The World Health Organization last week issued an assurance that “commercial goods” like newspapers are safe to touch.

“The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low," the WHO said in a statement.

While that’s reassuring, it’s much more reassuring to note the steps The Gazette is taking to make sure our product is safe.

The company has standing protocols regarding frequent cleaning and disinfection of production and packaging areas, focusing on touchpoint surfaces such as press, forklift and other equipment controls, inserters, labeling equipment, loading dock equipment and more — simply put, anything a worker would touch during daily production. Such surfaces are cleaned and disinfected regularly before, during and after production cycles.