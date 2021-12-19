Gazette editorial: 'Be Kind' is a great idea -— right now and always

"Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible." — The Dalai Lama
Visit Billings and the Billings Chamber of Commerce agree. And so do we.
Together, the two entities have launched a campaign to get people to treat restaurant servers and other service workers with kindness.
"Be kind, be patient, be human," the signs distributed by the Chamber implore.
It's a fantastic idea and it's applicable to everyone we interact with, not just service workers. But it's particularly useful during the holiday season when stress levels are sent soaring, everyone is in a hurry, and service workers are particularly frazzled, with COVID-related labor shortages and supply-chain challenges.
One of the best parts of this campaign, which shows it to be carefully thought through, is an online toolkit at visitbillings.com that includes links to mental health resources, like the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Rimrock, Community Crisis Center of Billings, Angela's Piazza/The Women's Drop-In Center, Healthy By Design, and the Mental Health Center. Signs about those available services are posted in employee break rooms and coffee rooms.
Overall, it's a great reminder to be self-aware and calm as we go about our daily lives. Is an inconvenience of a few minutes' duration really worth treating another person badly — particularly when that person is trying to do something for you? And does doing so make your life any easier or remove the inconvenience?
We could all do with a little more kindness, on both the giving and receiving end of our human (and animal) interactions — and not just when we're dealing with the pandemic, or staff shortages, but all the time.
Kindness is one of the best things on earth to give someone else — and it's free.
Alex Tyson, executive director of Visit Billings, said that while traveling outside the city, she recently saw someone be really rude and antagonistic toward a coffee-shop worker. The next day, she saw someone in a retail store unload on a salesperson. It made her think about how important simple kindness — and/or the lack of it — is in people's lives.
"When something like that happens, everybody around sees it, and is made uncomfortable," she said. "I don't want visitors to our community to see us like that, and I don't want our amazing residents to go through that either."
"We just thought that if people could be a little more mindful it could really make a difference to somebody who's having a difficult time."
Hats off to Visit Billings and the Billings Chamber for conceiving and implementing an excellent program.
"No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted." — Aesop