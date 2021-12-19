Gazette editorial: 'Be Kind' is a great idea -— right now and always

"Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible." — The Dalai Lama

Visit Billings and the Billings Chamber of Commerce agree. And so do we.

Together, the two entities have launched a campaign to get people to treat restaurant servers and other service workers with kindness.

"Be kind, be patient, be human," the signs distributed by the Chamber implore.

It's a fantastic idea and it's applicable to everyone we interact with, not just service workers. But it's particularly useful during the holiday season when stress levels are sent soaring, everyone is in a hurry, and service workers are particularly frazzled, with COVID-related labor shortages and supply-chain challenges.

One of the best parts of this campaign, which shows it to be carefully thought through, is an online toolkit at visitbillings.com that includes links to mental health resources, like the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Rimrock, Community Crisis Center of Billings, Angela's Piazza/The Women's Drop-In Center, Healthy By Design, and the Mental Health Center. Signs about those available services are posted in employee break rooms and coffee rooms.