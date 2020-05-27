Gazette editorial: When the chips were down, the Class of 2020 — and many others — came through

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seniors from Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West and Billings Central Catholic high schools all managed to hold non-virtual graduation ceremonies over the weekend. As much as that would be taken for granted most years, this year it is in itself cause for celebration.

The three Billings public high schools' ceremonies, held one after the other at MetraPark arena, were certainly not "normal." Graduating seniors were each limited to two family members in attendance. The ceremonies were livestreamed, so that those not present could still witness the graduation.

Students were masked and separated by the requisite six feet. No, certainly not normal. But the hours-long event had the same magic that any graduation has — a heady mixture of hope and pride.

Everyone who worked incredibly hard to bring off the ceremonies under difficult conditions is to be commended.

“They really stepped up. They stepped everything up,” Melissa Otto said, of the organizers behind her son Grant Otto’s graduation from Billings Senior.

That includes Billings Public Schools and Billings Catholic Schools, Billings Clinic and the Unified Health Command, Metra staff and — perhaps most of all — the students themselves and their families.