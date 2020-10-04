Gazette endorsement: For auditor, we choose Troy Downing

Speaking of which, many people question Downing's fitness for statewide office because he was charged with several hunting violations and ended up pleading guilty to two misdemeanors and paying a $2,100 fine.

We are uncomfortable with that, and with the fact that Downing still maintains he was held to an unfair standard. Also, he was found by the Commissioner of Political Practices to have committed several relatively minor infractions of campaign finance regulations in the primary in which he defeated other Republicans to win the chance to represent the party in the general. Those cause us a little less heartburn. Failing to report the expense of 25 bottles of hand sanitizer is not a fatal error, and Downing says he has changed his campaign-finance staffing.

All the same, we understand the cumulative effect of the hunting and campaign finance violations could lead to a lack of trust.

We are not convinced, though, that those flaws are disqualifying in this race.