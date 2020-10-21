Gazette endorsement: For Congress, Matt Rosendale

For Rosendale, who moved from Maryland to Glendive in 2002, having won one statewide election and come very close in a second leaves him primed for this run. But Williams, too, has statewide ballot experience, having swept to a “surprise” win in the 2018 Democratic House primary fueled by outworking her opponents despite being outspent by a large margin. She lost by about four points to Greg Gianforte in the general election.

She moved to Montana in 1995 and has worked in conservation roles including on the Environmental Quality Council before her three terms in the Legislature.

For all the issues on today’s landscape, this race has been largely fought out on the health care issue.

Rosendale is certainly aware that his opposition to the Affordable Care Act could alienate many Montanans with preexisting health conditions that without the ACA would leave them vulnerable to being denied coverage or leave them with unaffordable premiums.

He touts the reinsurance program he has implemented as auditor, which protects insurers from costly claims with a funding mix consisting of federal dollars and a premium tax on all medical policies in the state.

But the Affordable Care Act is foundational to the reinsurance plan, leading foes to say he’s trying to have it both ways.