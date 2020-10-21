Gazette endorsement: For Congress, Matt Rosendale

If you allow their opponents to define the candidates for Montana’s open seat in the House of Representatives, it sounds like this:
He’s “Maryland Matt,” a MAGA carpetbagger with a burning desire for the next bigger job on the horizon.
She’s “Socialist Kathleen,” a Berkeley-schooled radical leftist out of touch with Montana values.
Neither characterization is helpful. Both have far more to offer Montana voters than the sound bites suggest.
But there are stark differences. Rosendale, who came of political age with the Tea Party, is unapologetic in his support of reduced regulation for business, for the lion’s share of the President’s agenda, both foreign and domestic, and for health-care options that Democrats deride as “junk” but Rosendale cites as examples of providing options without government interference.
Williams offers full-throated praise of the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid expansion it has enabled in Montana, saying that repeal would end parents’ ability to keep kids on their insurance until age 26, and would end protection for coverage of preexisting conditions. She is a strong advocate for stricter water-quality regulations and conservation of Montana’s backcountry.
Both candidates were elected to the Legislature in 2010; both have run for Congress before. Rosendale was elected Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance in 2016. In 2018, he came within a three points of unseating popular Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2018.
For Rosendale, who moved from Maryland to Glendive in 2002, having won one statewide election and come very close in a second leaves him primed for this run. But Williams, too, has statewide ballot experience, having swept to a “surprise” win in the 2018 Democratic House primary fueled by outworking her opponents despite being outspent by a large margin. She lost by about four points to Greg Gianforte in the general election.
She moved to Montana in 1995 and has worked in conservation roles including on the Environmental Quality Council before her three terms in the Legislature.
For all the issues on today’s landscape, this race has been largely fought out on the health care issue.
Rosendale is certainly aware that his opposition to the Affordable Care Act could alienate many Montanans with preexisting health conditions that without the ACA would leave them vulnerable to being denied coverage or leave them with unaffordable premiums.
He touts the reinsurance program he has implemented as auditor, which protects insurers from costly claims with a funding mix consisting of federal dollars and a premium tax on all medical policies in the state.
But the Affordable Care Act is foundational to the reinsurance plan, leading foes to say he’s trying to have it both ways.
He insists the system he approved as auditor will ensure protections for those with preexisting conditions no matter what happens to the ACA.
Indeed, the problem is larger than Rosendale, rooted in the essential fact that no viable alternative to the ACA has yet been crafted by its foes in Congress.
This newspaper endorsed Kathleen Williams in 2018, which is a measure of our regard for her. But we believe Rosendale has earned a shot at representing the state with his four years serving as auditor, and we endorse his candidacy.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!